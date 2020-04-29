South Oakland Health Center opening for Covid-19 test – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>South Oakland Health Center opening for Covid-19 test - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML5a68d2fcf6ab5b8045b6efc42947e23914%

(DETROIT Up News Info) – South Oakland Health Center in Southfield is opening for Covid-19 test drives.

The testing center will be open on Thursday and Friday.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Tests will be available by appointment only.

The Oakland County Health Division nurse will accept appointments over the phone.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here