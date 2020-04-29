South Bay lawmakers and unions push for greater protections for essential workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A coalition of workers' rights groups, unions and local elected officials in South Bay are pushing for greater protection for essential workers during the new coronavirus pandemic.

With much of the country closed to business in an effort to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, only those businesses and workers deemed essential have been allowed to stay on the job.

But there have been ongoing reports that such workers, from transportation service drivers to healthcare workers to fast-food restaurant employees, are expected to work without protective equipment, access to adequate sanitation supplies, risk pay, and leave. for paid illness.

Without these and other protections, workers say, they not only risk their own lives and those of their families, but also risk spreading the virus.

"There are 60 million Americans doing this (kind of work)," said Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from Santa Clara. “I still go to work, I do physical work. They are not being treated properly. "

Khanna, who joined Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chávez and a group of local workers at a video conference roundtable on Wednesday, proposed the "Declaration of the Rights of Essential Workers,quot; to ensure that Workers on the front of the pandemic are treated. fairly and safely.

The Bill of Rights includes provisions that would ensure workers have access to medical care, child care, workplace safety requirements, paid sick leave, family medical leave, and whistleblower protection, among other things.

Khanna and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat who co-authored the plan, hope to include it in the next federal aid bill.

"We need to make sure that workers are protected, that they have basic supplies like masks and gloves and social distancing in the workplace," said Khanna. “We need to make sure that they are paid for the risks they take.

"The fact that we have to explain this is really irritating," he said.

Several panelists echoed Khanna's anger, including Carlos Ramos, a Lyft driver and member of the Gig Workers Rising workers' rights group.

Ramos said the virus did not cause the problems in the so-called concert economy, but has highlighted and exacerbated them.

"I am an essential worker but during this pandemic I feel essentially forgotten," said Ramos.

Ramos said his employer has misclassified him as an independent contractor and is therefore not eligible to receive employment benefits or protections.

"We have to make it clear to these companies that exploitation through misclassification will never be innovation," he said.

Micaela Garza is a worker at McDonald & # 39; s of San José and a member of Fight for $ 15, a group of workers who are promoting the fast food chain to increase wages and accept unionization.

Garza said workers at his restaurant had to leave work three times before receiving personal protective equipment.

He also said that many workers feel pressured to avoid calling in sick because they don't have access to paid time off.

"Paid sick days feel more important than ever," he said in Spanish through an interpreter.

"We couldn't pay the rent in April and I know we won't in May," said Garza. "We shouldn't have to choose between rent and health."

Individuals needing assistance navigating complex federal, state and local COVID-19 assistance opportunities can call the Santa Clara County COVID-19 assistance hotline at (408) 809-2124.

