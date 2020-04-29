Sophie Turner required Joe Jonas to see all the 'Harry Potter' movies before your first date

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He refused to go on a first date with the Jonas Brothers star until he finished watching the favorite British holiday movie & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39 ;.

Sophie Turner insisted that Joe Jonas look at all eight "Harry Potter"movies before they started coming out in 2016.

The relationship of the 24-year-old actress with Jonas brothers star Joe went so well that they are now married. But in an appearance in "The Late Late Show with James Corden"On Monday night, April 27, 2020, Joe revealed his"game of Thrones"The star wife had a stipulation before agreeing to go on her first date.

"Sophie said, 'Look, if we're going to get married', and it was actually, 'If you're going to date me, you have to see the Harry Potter'," he smiled at his other half. . "Because every Christmas, for those of you who are watching that you don't know, every Christmas in the UK they just stream and play 'Harry Potter', all of them.

"So I saw them all, I fell in love."

In return, Joe insisted that Sophie look at the "Lord of the Rings"movies, which he said they had been 'over-seeing' during the coronavirus blockade. Also, the couple, who are reportedly expecting their first child together, have been completing the Lego sets that accompany the movies to support themselves entertaining.

"So we've made three Legos from & # 39; The Lord of the Rings & # 39 ;, we've made Hogwarts, the castle, which is like 7,000 pieces, the Batmobile and Strange things. So we are running out of options right now, "he laughed.