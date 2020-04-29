Sony Pictures Television Ready to Endorse Sex Education Producer Eleven – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television is about to invest in Eleven, the British production company behind Netflix's great success Sex education, The Up News Info can reveal.

Sources tell us that Sony is close to having a significant stake in Eleven, beating out a number of potential suitors who were eager to partner with one of the best production properties in the UK.

The Up News Info includes that the production groups, including All3Media, watched Eleven during a competitive situation. There have also been rumors in the UK that Netflix took a look at the company, despite the fact that the broadcaster has previously denied that it is entering the acquisitions game.

Sony will buy Channel 4's 20% stake in Eleven after the British broadcaster first invested in the company in 2014 as part of its Indie Growth Fund initiative. It is still unclear whether Sony is taking a minority or controlling stake in Eleven.

Once the investment is complete, it will be the second producer of the Growth Fund Sony has partnered with this year after taking a minority stake in sports production company The Whisper Group in February.

Eleven was founded by creative directors Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson in 2006 and performs both high-end drama shows and real shows, including Sky’s The Enfield Haunting and channel 4 The secret life of the pub.

Sex education It's their biggest calling card, and the drama has become one of Netflix's most watched shows after launching last year. Starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield, Season 3 was due to start filming in May, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Up News Info hears that Eleven has a number of high-profile projects underway and is currently working on Red rose, a BBC Three horror drama created by twins Michael and Paul Clarkson, which has been picked up by Netflix in the US. USA

The company's most recently reported earnings for 2018 do not contain revenue figures, but in a presentation to Broadcast & # 39; s Indie Survey trade magazine, Eleven said its turnover was £ 15M ($ 19M) last year. This was a 275% increase in his income of £ 4 million in 2016.

Sony Pictures Television has been on a sort of spending spree for the past few months with Wayne Garvie, its London-based president of international production. In addition to Whisper, the Hollywood studio acquired Octonauts Silvergate Media producer for just under $ 200 million last December. You already own companies that include The crown and Exam Producer Left Bank Pictures.

Sony declined to comment on Eleven's investment.