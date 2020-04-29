Social distancing may have to become more rigid to avoid an increase in coronavirus cases – BGR

Social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home guidelines have helped prevent the coronavirus from spreading aggressively.

However, more rigid social distancing measures may be necessary to actually see a permanent decrease in the number of coronavirus cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States has now exceeded one million.

While home stay guidelines and social distancing guidelines have helped many states prevent the coronavirus from spreading more aggressively, constant isolation is beginning to reach some people. In some states, many people have begun to congregate in large groups without regard to patterns of social distancing. In Chicago alone, last weekend there were reports of massive home parties and even an outdoor wedding that drew dozens of guests.

To some extent, this is to be expected. Especially with the coronavirus spike in some large US cities. In the USA, some people now believe it's safe to go back out and date friends. And while doing so may be a little safer than it was a few weeks ago, the reality is that a second wave of the coronavirus is possible and may be more deadly than the first.

Consequently, medical professionals and researchers are warning citizens to maintain social distancing, even when the number of coronavirus cases is apparently decreasing in some areas.

Up to this point, epidemiologists at the Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) in Bellevue, Washington recently released a report stating that if states begin to relax preventive coronavirus measures this week, which many states plan to do, we could Quickly see an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

"Although we have significantly decreased the spread of COVID-19 through home stay and estrangement, the daily number of new cases remains unacceptably high and our community remains vulnerable to a rebound in cases that could overwhelm our system of health if we change course too quickly, "said Dr. Jeff Duchin of Seattle and King County Public Health in a press release today.

"Physical distancing by avoiding nonessential contact with others remains our most powerful weapon against this virus, and it will probably be necessary to some degree until we have effective treatments and a vaccine," Duchin added.

In light of all this, social distancing guidelines may have to remain in place for quite a long time to really prevent a new wave of coronavirus cases from arising.

"To prevent the resurgence of infection and preventable deaths, social distancing remains necessary to keep the transmission rate low until further measures, including testing or contact tracing, can be significantly scaled up," said Dr. Mike Famulare of the IDM.

A recent IDM report adds that maintaining current patterns of social distancing could only result in a "slow decline,quot; in coronavirus cases. Accordingly, the report notes that stricter state directives may be necessary to "reduce the daily case count before a partial relaxation of social distancing policies can occur."

The good news is that many areas finally appear to have a control in place to prevent an increase in coronavirus cases. The bad news is that if we return to normal activities too soon, we could be back where we started. Incidentally, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded the 1 million mark today.

