Snooki's infamous ‘Poof’ makes a big comeback in the fun new TikTok challenge: check it out!

The iconic "poof,quot; that made Snooki such a recognizable star was long gone, but for the sheer amusement of his fans, the Jersey Shore star briefly brought it up in a fun video. Her signature hairstyle appeared as part of the "Flip The Switch,quot; challenge on TikTok and it seems that Snooki didn't shy away from making fun of herself back then.

It's been over a decade since the Jersey Shore star became famous for poof but in the midst of quarantine, he definitely made a great comeback!

It was all for the sake of a new challenge on TikTok, inspired by the song "Flip The Switch,quot; by Quavo and Drake, which also plays in the background as people turn a light on and off, but not before changing clothes!

Snooki thought he could show the difference between Nicole 2020 and Snooki 2009.

With that said, she started the clip wearing little to no makeup and with her hair half combed, half in a high ponytail, a look she's been a fan of lately.

Then the light switch went on and on again and suddenly she was shaking her huge strand of hair and hilariously using a can of hairspray while rocking the kind of fashion and makeup she would also be wearing at the time. .

What a transformation! The reality TV celebrity went to Twitter to share his TikTok video there and wrote alongside him, "THE POOF."

Judging from the comments he received, it's safe to say that his fans couldn't get enough!

Some also noted how fit he looks even in the midst of quarantine!

With that said, Snooki actually revealed his physical secret during a previous interview for HollywoodLife.

"I love doing plyometric exercises to make my heart pump and sweat!" She said.



