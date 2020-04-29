Snapchat orders the Barcroft Coronavirus show – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Snapchat is going to tell the stories of Frontline Heroes during the coronavirus crisis in an original Snapchat Discover series by British producer Barcroft Studios.

Each of the six five-minute episodes will focus on a different front-line worker, with stories ranging from someone working in a trauma room at a hospital, to an individual providing support services in a laundry room.

The series was filmed using a combination of body-mounted, hand-held and rigged cameras, with the aim of bringing viewers closer to their experience through a kind of video diary. The shoot noted the UK's stringent social distancing measures.

Frontline Heroes premieres on Snapchat Discover today. Barcroft Creative Director Alex Morris said it is an "important" series, which "highlights the incredible human beings who are on the front lines of this extraordinary crisis, bringing stories of inspiration and hope to a young and committed audience." .

The show is not the first commission Barcroft has earned from Snapchat. Did mental health series Beware as original to the tech company, while his own shows include Born different and Shake my beauty. Barcroft said its content attracts 50 million unique viewers per month on Snapchat.