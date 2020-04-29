Small, quiet and fun for couples

Minna Limon The | $ 79 | Minna | Promotional code "INVENTORY" Image: Minna

Minna Limon The | $ 79 | Minna

As our period of social estrangement and quarantine isolation continues, we will offer you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best buying decisions to keep your sex life alone, or to cheer on couples (or obstacles) or etc., etc., etc.) who may be experiencing a bit of boredom in the bedroom. On deck today is the Lemon vibrator from Minna.

The Minna Limon is a discreet external vibrator made of medical grade silicone. It is shaped like a lemon (hence its name!), Available in two colors (celadon and turquoise) and is charged via USB. Its main differentiator is that the Limon does not have traditional "settings", but rather intensifies its vibration when squeezed, which gives it a lot of control and different user experiences from most toys.

Basically, the Limon feels a little more practical than most vibrators, which was a nice and more intimate change of pace. And, inventory readers can get a 20% discount in Limon using the code "INVENTORY" at checkout.

The details

There are some details you will want to know!

Lemon is made of silicone and therefore should not be used with silicone lubricant; However, oil and water based lubricants are fine. Water-based lubricants will make cleaning easier; Lemon can be washed with soap and water.

The Lemon is also waterproof and can be completely submerged in water, so if you like to play in the bathroom, this is a good toy to meet. Also, its size makes it perfect for playing in the water (which, we should point out, is something completely different from water sports), it is approximately the same size as a rubber duck. However, Lemon should not be cleaned in the dishwasher or washing machine because heat can cause damage. You should also make sure the Lemon is completely dry before placing it in its dock for charging.

Speaking of its size! El Limon is a great option for traveling; The toy itself is light and small, as is the charging base. A drawstring bag for storage is included. Just as important, Lemon it's very quiet.

Minna Limon's costs $ 99—But you, our dear readers of Inventory, can get a 20% discount using the code ‘INVENTORY& # 39; in box.

Who is Minna Limon for?

The lemon it's for everyone! (In fact, Minna's website has a useful guide about ways to use the toy on a man's body worth checking out and that definitely gave me some ideas for the future.) But there are people who will find that it suits their needs better than others; After using it and talking to my friends who also used it (more on that to come), I would recommend the Limon for the following:

The ones that are new to toys: It is small and easy to use, making it a great beginner toy because it is less intimidating than larger, more complex toys. And, the compression mechanism gives you a lot of control over how powerful it is, which will help you feel comfortable with vibrators if you're new to them.

It is small and easy to use, making it a great beginner toy because it is less intimidating than larger, more complex toys. And, the compression mechanism gives you a lot of control over how powerful it is, which will help you feel comfortable with vibrators if you're new to them. People who travel frequently: A small and quiet vibrator (with its own little bag!) Is the perfect thing to throw in a suitcase or travel bag for use on the road.

A small and quiet vibrator (with its own little bag!) Is the perfect thing to throw in a suitcase or travel bag for use on the road. People who have roommates: Because … easy 🙂

Because … easy 🙂 Couples: I didn't get a chance to play Lemon with a partner before the problems started, but one from The Test Vaginas did (more on that to come!) While it's not my favorite solo toy, I think It would be fun to play with a partner. One of the characteristics that I like the most for the coupled use is that it is not phallic; This is just my experience, of course, but I have found that both my male and female partners have not loved having a thing too much like a dick in bed with us.

What the Vaginas test thought

Image: Minna

When I was asked to start reviewing sex toys earlier this year, I came up with the idea to do some review by a committee and lo and behold! The Vaginas Test were born. Two friends and I tried Lemon together: erm, well, not together in the literal sense, but together in the sense that we all use them and then compare notes. The tests started before this, our isolation period, so I can report on her performance in a duo or group because one of The Test Vaginas used it on her … well boyfriend isn't really the word so that Kevin was … "she used it with her Kevin" is probably the best thing I will do here.

Test Vaginas names have been changed for privacy reasons.

How it was for a couple

Dina: Kevin and I used it together and it was good to use it with each other when I was upstairs, but it was a bit bulky. I think it's more to use alone?

Teresa: Really? I have used it twice and I think it would be better with a partner!

Dina: Now I will also use it alone. Also maybe with Kevin again. However, I loved it while wearing it! And while I was on top. (I can't wait for Sunday brunch).

Jolie: Brunch will be amazing. (Note: Do you remember brunch?)

How we feel about the compression mechanism

Teresa: I like it … but I'm still getting used to the compression factor.

Jolie: Here's my problem with squeezing during solo use, I feel like it shortens my orgasm because suddenly I don't have motor control and I can't keep squeezing!

Teresa: Yes, the same! It makes the buildup more intense, but the actual orgasm is less intense.

Jolie: Exactly! That's why I think it would make a better toy for partner use than solo use – they can really lift it to the point of orgasm!

Teresa: As I said, you are still in the first days with the tests, but that is what happened this morning.

About the use of Limon knobs and bits and bobs

Dina: I need to test more for sure: the buttons are confusing and don't work well all the time. It is difficult to turn off. But I like that you can engrave any pattern!

Jolie: Pattern recording is a good feature, yes! I don't really like patterns BUT using the recording function solved some of the individual use issues I was having. (Note: To use the recording function to create a constant vibration, press at the intensity you want, press the start button twice and a lock symbol will appear.)

Teresa: Yes, the switch off! It is definitely difficult to get out sometimes. Too! I wish the little knob was a bit longer so that it is more concentrated in one place. I can't really feel where the point is sometimes like I'm not sure if I need to re-center it or …

JK: Oh! You mean her nipple? I don't think he was using the nipple! (Note: I finally used the nipple and the nipple didn't do much for me.)

Disclaimer: Minna provided a sample unit for this review. Under normal circumstances, this would be returned. For obvious reasons, Minna You probably won't want to get it back, but this did not influence the content of this review.