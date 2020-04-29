Small Dallas restaurant owner receives an SBA loan after Up News Info 11 reported her story – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The owner of a small Dallas restaurant said Wednesday that he received approval for a loan from the Small Business Administration, and credited a Up News Info 11 story about him that aired last week for making it happen.

Russell Birk, the owner of Maya's Modern Mediterranean restaurant, had been waiting for weeks to find out if he would receive a loan under the agency's PPP Payment Check Protection Program.

After the story aired, Birk said he received a call from his bank and two smaller community banks.

"They all said we will take care of you," he recalled.

Birk said they were eager to help, and he was eager for their help.

He said that although he had previously applied for a loan with his bank, it was not presented to the SBA during the first round of the PPP. Then the $ 349 billion program ran out of money.

Last week, the House joined the Senate and approved an additional $ 310 billion for the program.

Once the SBA began processing applications for the PPP on Monday, Birk said his bank and the other two filed loan applications with the SBA, and his application through one of the smaller lenders received the green light.

“I was notified in approximately six hours that my loan had been approved. It is a great relief. I really didn't know how I was going to get to the next 60 days, "he said.

Birk said he expects a check as early as this Friday, just in time to pay the rent and his returning employees.

He said he may also have to hire more people.

The SBA said it is determined to bring money to smaller small businesses, such as Birk's restaurant.

On Wednesday, the agency announced that from 3 to 11 p.m. Central time, you would only accept loan applications from lenders with less than $ 1 billion in assets.

Smaller credit institutions will still be able to apply for PPP loans later.

Of the $ 310 billion approved by Congress, $ 30 billion was specifically reserved for small banks.

Birk said he encourages other small business owners to follow suit.

"Find a local credit union, find a small bank, there are many out there," he said.

In total, the SBA said that in the first 24 hours of the second round, the agency approved 475,000 loans worth more than $ 52 billion.

The agency said it is more than seven times the number of loans it normally processes for an entire year, and it's almost double what those loans are worth.

During the same period, the SBA said it approved $ 28 billion, or about 60% of the total amount loaned, from banks with less than $ 10 billion in assets.

With his good news, Birk said he can now focus on reopening his restaurant on Friday for customers who eat at home with a 25% occupancy.

"I am nervous. I am very excited," he said. "But I don't know if that's an incremental business in addition to the take-out business we've been doing or if the people who are going to do take-away now are going to come in and eat at home."

Birk said he will remove the tables from inside the restaurant and from his outdoor patio because rules say customers must keep six feet away.

The reopening and the loan he said are two steps that will help him get back on his feet.

"I think I am going to make it and I think we will succeed," he said.