Slumdog Millionaire's Irrfan Khan, dead at 53

Irrfan Khan has died.

The beloved actor, who starred Slumdog Millionaire and The life of Pi, passed away Wednesday at age 53.

"It is sad that this day, we have to present the news of his death," his representative said in a statement (via CNN). "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who came to him."

In 2018 Khan shared with fans on social media who had diagnosed him with a neuroendocrine tumor. According to CNN, Khan was hospitalized in Mumbai earlier this week and was admitted to the ICU due to a colon infection.

After hearing the heartbreaking news of Khan's passing, many fans, friends, and other stars have been turning to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

"The world will always remember your #irrfankhan legacy,quot; Priyanka Chopra she wrote in a message on Instagram. "You fought like a warrior … Rest in peace, friend … My condolences to the family."