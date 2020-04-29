Slumdog Millionaire's Irrfan Khan, dead at 53

George Pimentel / Getty Images
Irrfan Khan has died.
The beloved actor, who starred Slumdog Millionaire and The life of Pi, passed away Wednesday at age 53.
"It is sad that this day, we have to present the news of his death," his representative said in a statement (via CNN). "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who came to him."
In 2018 Khan shared with fans on social media who had diagnosed him with a neuroendocrine tumor. According to CNN, Khan was hospitalized in Mumbai earlier this week and was admitted to the ICU due to a colon infection.
After hearing the heartbreaking news of Khan's passing, many fans, friends, and other stars have been turning to social media to pay tribute to the actor.
"The world will always remember your #irrfankhan legacy,quot; Priyanka Chopra she wrote in a message on Instagram. "You fought like a warrior … Rest in peace, friend … My condolences to the family."
"Rest in peace, one of the best actors of our time, Irrfan Khan,quot; Riz Ahmed tweeted. "I never met him, but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of people. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for many of us."
"Irrfan's art and humanity will be greatly missed,quot; Kal Penn wrote on Instagram. "I have never seen anyone use the rhythms of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Send love to Sutapa and the family."
director Ava DuVernay He also tweeted, "A grateful admirer of #IrrfanKhan here. He left too soon. When he's on screen, you can't take his eyes off him. He's still alive in his movies."
%MINIFYHTMLb852e24d241563d8654bb59688d676ec13%%MINIFYHTMLb852e24d241563d8654bb59688d676ec14%%MINIFYHTMLb852e24d241563d8654bb59688d676ec15%