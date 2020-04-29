Skydance Media Names Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon General Counsel, Promotes Jun Oh as President of Global Business and Legal Affairs – Up News Info

Skydance Media announced today Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon has been appointed general counsel, Skydance Media and Jun Oh He has been elevated to President of Global Business and Legal Affairs.

These moves occur immediately after Skydance's acquisition of Ilion Studios in Madrid earlier this month and reflect the company's continued commitment to expansion. McKinnon and Oh will report to Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media President and COO.

In this newly created role, McKinnon will provide key legal and strategic guidance on major corporate transactions, including acquisitions, financing, and joint ventures, as well as overseeing corporate governance and employment matters for the company.

Oh's promotion to the Director of Theater and Interactive Business Affairs adds television and animation responsibilities. Now he will direct all global business and legal matters related to the development, production and distribution of Skydance's core content divisions.

"I couldn't be happier to welcome Stephanie and congratulate Jun!" said Jesse Sisgold, president and COO of Skydance Media. “Stephanie's legal insight and strategic mind will play an important role as we continue to expand our global capacity while executing our operations to the highest ethical and functional standards. And Jun has quickly demonstrated that he is an extraordinary executive and negotiator, and he is incredibly deserving of this expanded role. ”

McKinnon joins VICE Media's Skydance Media, where she served as Senior Vice President, Deputy Legal Counsel, legally overseeing all of VICE's strategic projects, including international expansion, joint ventures, market entry, investments, capital increases, and acquisitions. . Prior to VICE Media, she was vice president of legal and business affairs for Whistle Sports, where she was responsible for legal and business affairs, compliance, insurance and human resource functions. He started his law career at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York City and has a law degree from Simon Fraser University and received his law degree from McGill University.

Oh joined Skydance in 2018 as Head of Theater and Interactive Affairs for Business and Legal Affairs. During his tenure at Skydance, Oh has been a key player in executing all of the deals for the Skydance movie roster, including above-the-line talent; It was also a vital part of the company's $ 275 million 2020 capital partnership agreement between Skydance, RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. Prior to Skydance, he served as President of Business and Legal Affairs for Global Road Entertainment. Oh had an extensive career at Warner Bros. Entertainment, where he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Affairs, Warner Bros. Pictures. In that role, he was responsible for negotiating development, production, co-financing, distribution, and other agreements for titles such as Dunkirk Ocean’s 8, crazy rich Asians and Aquaman. Oh, he was previously Head of Business and Legal Affairs for Warner Independent Pictures, where he worked on deals for Slumdog Millionaire, among others. He began his entertainment career at The Walt Disney Company in the business and legal affairs group and has a BA from Cornell University and a JD from UCLA School of Law.