Simon Cowell Show canceled by the BBC – Up News Info

Simon Cowell Dance Competition Series The best dancer It has been canceled by BBC One after two seasons.

The Syco and Fremantle show sees dancers competing while performing a routine in front of a mirror, which opens to reveal to the public if they get enough votes.

It was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, and featured JoyMatthew Morrison as dance captain alongside Strictly come dance star Oti Mabuse and singer Cheryl Tweedy.

The first season was well rated and she quickly received a new commission, but failed to hit the same highs upon her return this year and was regularly hit by ITV The masked singer.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "While there are no plans for a new series of The best dancerWe are proud of the show and want to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One. "

The best dancer has seen some traction internationally. Fremantle and Syco announced earlier this month that the format was remade in China as The magnificent dancer for Dragon TV.