Sia Raps in the hilarious parody of & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39;

The hit maker & # 39; Chandelier & # 39; teases Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in a parody of & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness & # 39; which is set in the song & # 39; Savage & # 39; by Megan Thee Stallion.

Sia Furler is sticking its claws into the "Tiger king"Frenzy with a parody music video inspired by the hit Netflix docuseries.

The 44-year-old "Cheap Thrills" singer dropped rap for a minute on social media over the weekend, packed with references to feuding stars and the jailed zookeeper. Exotic Joe and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

In the funny clip, the killer strikes with an oversized hat, much like Joe's headdresses while playing the parody to the tune of "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion.

Sia was accompanied by a dancer Maddie Ziegler and stylist Tonya Brewer for the video, which he appropriately called "Joe Exotic (Diva Cut)".

The music video opened with the phrase "Joe Exotic breeds tigers and lions, chaotic", before mentioning the tiger breeder's strange obsession with arch-enemy Carole Baskin, calling him "psychotic."

Subsequent lyrics cover Joe's relationships, as well as his run for governor in Oklahoma, with the star commenting, "He makes people gay because he has it. He got meth."

They added "Prince alberto to please her two husbands? What's the matter with him?"

However, it's all for a good cause as, in the video caption, Sia urged her fans to donate to The Humane Society, to help protect wildlife worldwide.

The full clip is available to view here.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"He topped Netflix viewing charts with an impressive combined audience of 64 million worldwide in his first month on the streaming platform. Various spinoffs, including a reported movie, a TV series starring"Saturday night live"star Kate McKinnon, and a sequel to the Investigation Discovery channel is said to be in progress.