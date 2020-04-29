Sharing stories of kindness, Dallas ISD librarian establishes virtual student book club – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

"These are scary times for them," said Winnetka Elementary School librarian Mary Martinez. “I wanted to give you an opportunity to hear a story. It shows the children that Mrs. Martinez is still here and that she cares about them. I am very proud of them. "

Each week, select a few books from the district's virtual library. As students look at and listen to the e-books, he asks them questions to keep them interested.

"We talk about it, we draw about it, we write about it," he said.

All books have a recurring theme of showing kindness and helping your neighbor.

"I don't want children to feel scared or worried about things," said Martinez. "He lets them know that there are still good people around. We are here, his neighbors are here, his friends are here. No one is gone. We are still here."