Shah Rukh Khan remembers Irrfan Khan with a beautiful message

Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan shared a beautiful camaraderie. The two only shared the big screen in one movie, Billu in 2009, but their friendship went beyond cinema. We even saw a glimpse of their relationship on the Filmfare Awards stage, where the two superstars made us laugh with their dynamic.
Regretting the loss of the beloved, SRK posted a photo with Irrfan on social media and wrote a heartwarming message to remember the actor. Shah Rukh wrote: My friend … inspiration and the best actor of our time. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai … he will miss you as much as you will appreciate the fact that you were part of our lives.
The lines he shared translate to: “They call it chalice, they call it tavern. The world has called your eyes many things. "