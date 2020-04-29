Shah Rukh Khan remembers Irrfan Khan with a beautiful message

Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan shared a beautiful camaraderie. The two only shared the big screen in one movie, Billu in 2009, but their friendship went beyond cinema. We even saw a glimpse of their relationship on the Filmfare Awards stage, where the two superstars made us laugh with their dynamic.

Regretting the loss of the beloved, SRK posted a photo with Irrfan on social media and wrote a heartwarming message to remember the actor. Shah Rukh wrote: My friend … inspiration and the best actor of our time. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai … he will miss you as much as you will appreciate the fact that you were part of our lives. "à¤ªà ¥ ˆà¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ • à¤¹à ¥ ‡ à¤¹à ¥ ˆ à¤ • à ¥ ‹à¤ˆ, à¤®à ¥ ˆà¤ – à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ • à¤¹à ¥ ‡ à¤¹à ¥ ˆ à¤¦à ¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à ¥ ‡ à¤ ° à ¥ € à¤ † à¤ à¤ – à ¥ ‹à¤‚ à¤ • à ¥ ‹ à¤à ¥ €, à¤ • à ¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ • à ¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ • à¤¹à ¥ ‡ à¤¹à ¥ ˆ" I love you."

