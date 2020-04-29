SF relaxes rules on outdoor business, activities as city extends shelter order through May – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Some restrictions on business and outdoor activities will be eased next week under the extended shelter order to stop the spread of COVID-19 announced by San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday.

The new Stay Home Order, effective Monday, maintains social distancing, face coverage, and other safety measures, but allows some "lower risk outdoor activities and jobs,quot; to resume.

Those outdoor activities include construction jobs and businesses like flea markets, car washes, and nurseries. Some skate parks and golf courses may also open. Sports involving direct contact and shared team are still prohibited.

"The small changes to loosen restrictions on some low-risk activities are the result of our residents' excellent work in complying with the rules and precautions that have helped keep our community safe," Mayor Breed said in a statement.

Breed said the current order to stay home will be in effect until at least May 31 he has recognized the sacrifices by the San Francisco to "flatten the curve,quot; and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Our focus now should be on continuing to strengthen our system and tracking progress as we plan for future steps we can take if we continue to see improvement," Breed said.