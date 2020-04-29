Serena, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova in the virtual tennis tournament – Up News Info

Would you like to see Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori and Maria Sharapova play tennis this week?

IMG said Wednesday that eight of its top tennis clients will square off through the Mario Tennis Aces game exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. They will be joined in celebrity double matches like Gigi Hadid, Seal, Ryan Tannehill, Haley Bieber, and Karlie Kloss.

The virtual live tennis tournament is called "Stay at Home Slam". The competition will take place on Sunday, May 3 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT. It will air exclusively on Facebook via Facebook Gaming and IMG's tennis Facebook page.

Competitors will take virtual courts of their homes across the country. Each will receive $ 25,000 donated to the charity of their choice, and the winner of the tournament will receive an additional donation of $ 1 million.

"I am proud that our IMG tennis clients have come together so quickly to support a multitude of great causes," said Max Eisenbud, senior vice president of tennis clients at IMG. "It is a testament to the people we work with in all of our divisions that we were able to bring this to life in such a short time."

"It has been amazing to see the creative ways athletes use social media to support people during this difficult time," said Evan Shugerman, leader of athlete associations at Facebook. "We are excited to partner with IMG to contribute to those efforts, which will bring together some of the world's best athletes on Facebook for an entertaining and impactful competition."

The participating tennis stars and their corresponding famous doubles partners are:

Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid

Naomi Osaka and Hailey Bieber

Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins

Maria Sharapova and Karlie Kloss

Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki

Madison Keys and Seal

Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill

John McEnroe and YouTube personality iJustine (Justine Ezarik) will offer comments.

This first tournament is made possible by multiple divisions at Endeavor, including IMG tennis clients, esports events and teams, WME talent clients and digital groups, as well as Endeavor Content Movie 45, which will produce the live broadcast of the tournament.

"Across the Endeavor network, we are spinning creatively during this time of crisis," said Stuart Saw, senior vice president, eSports, IMG. "We are delighted to have the in-house resources to bring a little lightness to the lives of viewers, and who better than Mario to bring people together for friendly and competitive fun? We are also grateful to have the support of Facebook Gaming. to help us bring this event to fans around the world. "

"The gaming superpower has always been bringing people together and right now that's the case more than ever," said Leo Olebe, Global Director of Games Partnerships for Facebook Gaming. "Combining that superpower with professional athletes and epic entertainment to raise money for the relief of COVID-19 and investigative efforts is a natural fit that we are proud to be a part of."

In Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch, Mario enters the court for tennis battles against a variety of Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Luigi, Peach, Donkey Kong, and Bowser.