Selena Gomez presents a spicy display in new photos: fans have never seen her like this

It's hard to believe that Selena Gomez is 27 and not the girl who played Alex Russo on the award-winning Wizards of Waverly Place show anymore, but it's true. She has grown and that means that her image is also changing. As for the Disney stars, Selena Gomez is one of the meekest. Unlike Bella Thorne, who played CeCe Jones at Disney Move it (and then went on to direct and star in an adult movie) Selena has kept her image clean. Even these photos for Interview magazine, which may be the rarest yet, are not that hot. Selena has overcome a lot in recent years. After her separation from boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena was in a dark place, but now she wants her fans to know that she's much better.

Amy Schumer interviewed Selena, who spoke about the difficulty she experienced when Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber got married, opening her life to intense public scrutiny. Selena has never hidden that she suffers from anxiety and has trouble living her life under a constant microscope.

In addition to the anxiety and emotional struggles Selena has suffered (as many child actors do), she also has the autoimmune disease Lupus. In 2017, Selena experienced lupus complications so severe that she underwent a kidney transplant.

Selena told Amy Schumer that she feels pressure to be a role model for her fans. She said the following.

“A big part of why I have a platform is helping people. I agree with the magnitude. I mean, I don't really agree with that, but I'm going to say I am because it's worth it. "

It is clear that Selena takes being a role model very seriously and that could be the reason why her spicy photos are still considered docile by many standards.

Selena covered the subject of the spring 2020 interview. Eli Russell Linnetz photographed Selena for the shoot and Romy Soleimani did Selena's makeup.

You can view multiple photos, including the cover of Selena below.

Here's another photo of Selena Gomez from Interview magazine.

