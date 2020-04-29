See Rent's original cast then and now

Much more than just 525,600 minutes have passed since RENT He first made his Broadway debut.
The iconic and beloved rock opera, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini & # 39;s operates La Boheme and written entirely by the late genius Jonathan Larson, he first leaned on the Gran Via Blanca almost 25 years ago at the once abandoned Nederlander Theater, which premiered on April 29, 1996. And it really was a season of love when he did.
The show was enthusiastically received, garnering 10 Tony nominations that year and taking home four, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score, while earning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Sadly, Larson was not there to enjoy the acclaim or watch his passion project turn into the 11th oldest Broadway show in history, closing in 2008 after 12 years and 5,123 performances.
At that time, however, the show's OG cast would become stars in their own right, with many of them joining the director's cast. Chris Columbus& # 39; 2005 film adaptation before finding even greater success outside the world of RENT.
In celebration of the anniversary of RENTIn Broadway's debut, we thought we would get in touch with the top eight cast members who helped put the show on the map and make it the phenomenon that it is today. Scroll down to see what they are doing and, most importantly, how they look today.
Idina Menzel (Maureen Johnson)
Since originating the role of Maureen on Broadway, which earned her a first Tony nomination in her career, Idina went on to originate the role of Elphaba in Evil (So she took the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical in 2004), released seven studio albums, returned to the role of Maureen for the 2005 film adaptation of Rent, Had a recurring role in Joy, and provided the voice of Elsa in the hit Disney hit Frozen franchise. In 2015, he also sang the National Anthem in Super Bowl XLIX. After the conference Taye Diggs while they both appeared in Rent, the two married in 2003 and welcomed their son Walker Nathaniel Diggs in 2009. In late 2013, however, they broke up. In September 2017, she remarried the actor. Aaron Lohr.
Anthony Rapp (Mark Cohen)
After originating the role of Mark on Broadway, Anthony appeared in the movies. Twister, Road Trip, A Beautiful Mind and the 2005 film adaptation of Rent. She also returned to the role of Mark for a brief return to Broadway in 2007. In 2014, she joined her partner. Rent alum Idina menzel in the new musical If then. He also made television appearances, as a guest on shows like Law and order: SVU, Psych and 13 reasons why. Since 2017, he plays Lt. Commander Paul Stamets on CBS All Access & # 39; Star Trek: Discovery, making history by portraying the first openly gay character in franchise history. In late 2017, he accused Kevin Spacey of making an unwanted sexual breakthrough on him when he was just 14 years old, leading the way for at least 14 more people to bring charges of sexual misconduct, claims that ultimately derailed Spacey's career. In November 2019, Anthony announced that he and his partner Know they were engaged to get married.
Jesse L. Martin (Tom Collins)
Since the role of Tom originated, Jesse has been busy on television, first with recurring or guest roles on shows like Ally McBeal and The X-Filed before landing the role of Det. Ed Green on Law & Order in 1999. He stayed on the long NBC process until 2008. Two years after that, he returned on stage with roles in productions for The Merchant of Venice and The Winter & # 39; s Tale. After starring in the short-lived NBC series The Philanthropist and turning to Smash, Jesse returned to television full time as Joe West in The CW's The Flash. While he hasn't been as busy in the movie world, he starred as Tom in the 2005 film version of Rent and appeared in the 2012 film A Joyful Noise.
Adam Pascal (Roger Davis)
After playing Roger in the original cast of Broadway, Adam went on to appear in stage shows including Aida, Memphis, Chicago, Something rotten! and Pretty woman: the musical. He not only returned to his decisive role for the 2005 film adaptation of Rent, but he joined Anthony Rapp with a second Broadway career in 2007. He also appeared in the movies. SLC Punk! and School of Rock, while starring in an episode of Cold case in 2006. In 1998, he married Cybele Chivian. The couple has two children, Lennon and Montgomery.
Taye Diggs (Benjamin Coffin III)
Since playing Benjamin in the original cast of Broadway RentTaye has starred in the movies How Stella got her rhythm back, Go, The Best Man, Chicagoand Set it up and had regular serial roles on the shows Private practice, murder in the first and All american. He also returned to the world of Rent for the 2005 film. After marrying co-star Idina menzel in 2003 and welcoming a son Walker Nathaniel Diggs in 2009, the couple separated in 2013.
Fredi Walker (Joanne Jefferson)
After making his Broadway debut in Rent, she went on tour nationally with The Lion King as Rafiki She was one of the two original cast members who did not return for the 2005 film adaptation, claiming she was not offered the role due to her age. (At 33 years old when Rent hit Broadway, she was the oldest of the main cast.) She was replaced by Tracie Thoms. In 2012, he had a recurring spot on Showtime & # 39; s. The big c. In 2000, she married her husband. D. Browne.
Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Angel Dumott Schunard)
Ever since he originated the role of Angel on Broadway and took home a Tony for Best Performance by an Outstanding Actor in a Musical, Wilson has appeared in the movies. Impeccable, descent and the 2005 film adaptation of Rentwhile as a guest star on shows Law & Order: SVU, Medium, No Trace, Banshee and Blind point.
Daphne Rubin-Vega (Mimi Márquez)
After playing Mimi in the original cast of Broadway, Daphne appeared in productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Les Miserables and A Streetcar Named Desire. Although she did not appear in 2005 Rent film: she was pregnant at the time of filming and was replaced by Rosario Dawson—Has appeared in the movies Wild, impeccable things, sex and the city and the next film adaptation of In the heights. On television, she appeared in Smash, Tales from the city and Katy Keene. In 2018, he also had a lead role in the fictional scripted podcast. Dolores Roach's horror opposite Bobby cannavale. In 2002, he married. Tommy Costanzo and welcomed a son, Luca Ariel, Two years later.
