Much more than just 525,600 minutes have passed since RENT He first made his Broadway debut.

The iconic and beloved rock opera, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini & # 39;s operates La Boheme and written entirely by the late genius Jonathan Larson, he first leaned on the Gran Via Blanca almost 25 years ago at the once abandoned Nederlander Theater, which premiered on April 29, 1996. And it really was a season of love when he did.

The show was enthusiastically received, garnering 10 Tony nominations that year and taking home four, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score, while earning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Sadly, Larson was not there to enjoy the acclaim or watch his passion project turn into the 11th oldest Broadway show in history, closing in 2008 after 12 years and 5,123 performances.

At that time, however, the show's OG cast would become stars in their own right, with many of them joining the director's cast. Chris Columbus& # 39; 2005 film adaptation before finding even greater success outside the world of RENT.