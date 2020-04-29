Scottish Strong Style: Calder McColl's Momentum, Fate Will Not Stop Amid Global Struggle

Calder McColl was searching for the ever-present brass ring.

On April 2, McColl was supposed to be in Tampa, Florida for the WrestleMania weekend. In addition to the obvious presence of WWE, & # 39; Mania Weekend has traditionally been an important meeting point for independent promotions and fighters worldwide; wrestling talent converges wherever WrestleMania takes place. The weekend is home to all kinds of wrestling events, giving previously unknown or little-known wrestlers a chance to become famous.

McColl, a 31-year-old Scotsman, was considering his biggest and most significant opportunity to shake up the world of wrestling during a decades-long odyssey to get big. But just a few weeks earlier, on March 12, the world of sports stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wrestling was no exception.

So instead of tying up his boots for the appearance, McColl was at home, on the phone with Sporting News, talking about what went wrong.

"Personally it was probably the biggest opportunity I have had so far," McColl told Sporting News, with just a touch of heartbreak. "I had a chance to be on Josh Barnett's Bloodsport show, which is annually one of the biggest independent shows anticipated every year. It's his third year right now. I had a great game, there were only eight games. at .

"So personally, that was going to be a big problem for me. Just for exposure, name value."

RIVERA: WWE, the consequences of XFL have Vince McMahon in a very precarious position

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/75/e1/calder-mccoll-2-ftr-042820_13vch7xvksrn91doh99rvdqg49.jpg?t=-1039607727,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Just like that, the coronavirus nullified McColl's chance of being a star during the WrestleMania weekend. Like any other professional athlete on the planet, McColl has felt the bodyslam of the pandemic.

For fighters, living life on the road, regardless of whether they are signed, is a big part of the concert. However, the coronavirus is clearly just a speed increase on McColl's path to stardom. While his star still doesn't shine as bright as it can, that doesn't make him any less accomplished in the ring. McColl's wrestling journey began when he was just 14 years old: he started training while living with his mother in a women's shelter in Scotland. Just two years later, McColl began learning MMA, primarily as a way to defend himself.

When McColl turned 19, he faced a difficult decision: Are you still on the path to becoming a budding MMA star, or are you sticking with professional wrestling, which you described as equally intensive?

"I thought, 'OK, well, I have to put my eggs in a basket here,' like, if I want to be good at MMA and get to a higher level, I have to commit more to it," McColl said. "But the professional fight is quite intense as it is.

"At the time of the landscape, if you wanted to sign and you were from the UK, you had to be a big kid. You had to be like 6-4, 6-5, built like a Greek god. Time, you know, I have less than 6 feet, and naturally I'm never going to be close to more than 230, so that's not me. So I thought, 'Well, you know I'm not going to be that guy, maybe I will do MMA' ; ".

Size deficiencies aside, McColl pursued a career in MMA, including a career in the United States from 2011 to 2015. However, McColl was unable to avoid the wrestling ring, and ultimately settled on a career in full time as a fighter in 2018.

More than a decade and two continents later, McColl has fought more than 350 matches in more than 20 promotions and at one point was considered one of the best MMA fighters in Scotland. As a full-time fighter now, McColl's MMA background Scottish Strong Style, as he coined, has given him a certain mark in the ring, combining his experience in fighting shooting with in-ring psychology.

How is that accomplished? McColl relies on a lot of kicking and uses the knowledge he got from MMA when it comes to manipulating the body and knowing what hurts the most. Added a level of legitimacy.

"I feel that having a real understanding of how various techniques are performed was really able to give me an idea of ​​how to carry them out, or what kind of fad," McColl told SN. "But the point is, you can really know who has a background and who doesn't. So I feel like having that little bit of knowledge gives me a little bit more authenticity."

That strong Scottish style is a personal mark for McColl. It is a certain pride for him: it is not only a mark of struggle, but a mentality.

While Scottish Strong Style talks about strength, pride and honor, not even the boys in stockings have come close to getting out of the coronavirus situation. McColl was not the exception. Not only has he been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but his partner as well. McColl's family has struggled with some financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Nevada, where his hat hangs.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

This is the unfortunate life of the independent fighter right now: the appearances canceled, the uncertainty of when the next dates may come and the coronavirus throwing buckets of ice water on the heat they have accumulated in recent months. For guys who live from appearance to appearance and spend months at a time on the road, it's a painful reality, one that hurts a little more than an average athlete.

Consider this: Of the thousands upon thousands of fighters who remain unsigned, whether by choice or not, it is difficult to stand out from the crowd in a normal year. Getting reservation dates can be an exceptionally difficult thing to do, regardless of whether you're a newbie or veteran. There are also many things that go into it: politics, personality, ability, etc. Making a career as a fighter is not easy, especially if you are alone and it does not produce a lot of talent.

So when the 'Mania' weekend comes and thousands of people flock to wherever it takes place, that opportunity for indy boys is like finding gold. For that to go away in a count of 3 in 2020, it's a hard pill to swallow.

"I imagine a lot of artists who were in exactly the same boat, that would be the big weekend of the year for exposure, for making money, just for being independent artists. That was gone," McColl said.

For many others like McColl, fighting has not been an option. Unlike professional sports, where many athletes can lean on millions of dollars in the bank and look to returning sports sometime in 2020, independent fighters are in a waiting pattern waiting to return to the ring with uncertainty about when it will sound. the bell. It may ring again.

McColl admits that, as someone who is generally "on the go," it's strange that his schedule has come to a complete halt. For the fighters who are on the road most of their time, going from appearance to appearance and from state to state, traversing the nation at any given time, it is a culture shock.

"In professional wrestling, if I have a good week, maybe I will wrestle three or four times a week, you know? So there is a routine aspect. We are always in the routine, we are always working, we are always showing new things, emerging, looking for new problems, but all that has stopped.

"So there is a bit of a booth fever, the rush of being really busy trying to schedule shows, shows, trips, family, trying to mix everything up, and now it's gone to zero. And it's weird." "

It is a strange paradigm shift to witness. Professional wrestling has been a constant and unstoppable stream of entertainment worldwide for decades. Between the top promotions around the world (WWE, NJPW, AEW, Impact Wrestling, to name a few) and the independent scene, the fight is legitimately uninterrupted and has even provided a boost for those who yearn for live sports while the world of sport is at a stop. That's something McColl has also noticed.

"The weird thing about that is that we have the two best dogs, WWE and AEW, that haven't fully closed yet. But literally everyone else under them is closed," McColl said. "Even the top senior freelancers like GCW, ROH, New Japan, bigger European promotions all closed apart from these two big dogs. So it's a very strange landscape right now."

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/87/e4/calder-mccoll-3-ftr-042820_rz0rnpdgu9sl136hc2kcl6c4r.jpg?t=-1039423855,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



"Yes, we are still fighting, but not for the majority of the wrestling community."

To that end, AEW and WWE have been criticized for continuing to host shows. Although both promotions have operated only with essential personnel during their live and recorded programming, WWE was recently considered a "core business,quot; in the state of Florida, allowing Vince McMahon's wrestling conglomerate to continue despite the pandemic. AEW also recently announced its intentions to continue its live programming in a few months from its base of operations in Jacksonville, Florida.

While McColl is not a member of any of the promotions, as someone who has been working since the age of 15, it is hard to imagine anything as small as a global pandemic deterring him from reaching his ultimate goals in the world of wrestling. McColl focuses on what's to come, hopefully that means one day he'll have a chance to share the ring with a Kenny Omega or Kazuchika Okada.

But dreams of the future, great opportunities, and dazzling games don't mean you don't miss the ring now.

"From the performance side, to the sporty look, to the feel of the crowd … I miss acting," McColl said. "Literally everything about it."