Sarah Michelle Gellar claims her main hair transformation has a lot to do with her children

Still trapped in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former actress from & # 39; Buffy the Vampire Slayer & # 39; debuts a new pink hair called & # 39; Quaran-color & # 39 ;.

Sarah Michelle Gellar You have an interesting reason for your recent major hair transformation. Having been quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first "Buffy the Vampire SlayerStar ditched her blonde bob for a makeover she called "Quaran-color."

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 28, the 43-year-old woman showed off her medium-length hair that has been dyed a brilliant shade of rose gold. In the video post, she revealed why she made the drastic change in her braids. "Well, since we are still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," he said. "Color Quaran!"

In the attached caption for the post, the "Cruel Intentions" actress added two hashtags, "#roseallday" and "#quarancolor". She also noted that Charlotte Grace, 10, and Rocky James, 7, her children with the actor husband Freddie Prinze Jr., needed to wait "until it fades".

As she joked about embarrassing her children with her new 'do', Sarah's new look apparently delighted fans. One commented, "Stop, why does it fit you!" A second wrote: "Yessss! I've also been tempted to do something like that! My kids would be mortified (especially the 19-year-olds). You look amazing!" Others simply called her "beautiful" and declared that they "loved her."

Less than a week earlier, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actress reflected on the makeover at home in the middle of the shutdown. On Thursday, April 23, she posted a meme roasting the infamous bangs she shook in the 1998 Christmas special episode of "Buffy."

While her meme said, "What some of the quarantined haircuts look like," the Golden Globe-nominated actress shared her own thought by writing, "The funny thing is, I was contemplating a haircut at home."

Sarah was not the only celebrity to go through the hair transformation while isolated. Her co-star in "I Know What You Did Last Summer", Jennifer loves Hewitt, also dyed her hair pink in early April. Posting a photo of her new look, she wrote on Instagram: "The smile of a girl she just did at home highlights hot pink because what else can I do right now!"