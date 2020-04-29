Sarah Babineau to Exit Comedy Central Amid Executive Restructuring in Entertainment and Youth Unit – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Another top Comedy Central executive is emerging from the ViacomCBS merger. Sarah Babineau will be leaving Comedy Central later this year. The news comes two months after it was promoted to a top creative position in the Entertainment and Youth unit of the ViacomCBS company. I heard he's among a large number of top executives who have been laid off from the network, which is in the midst of post-merger layoffs.

As part of a post-merger integration into the new Entertainment and Youth division, led by Chris McCarthy, there will be further consolidation of top creative executives under Nina L. Díaz, President of Content and Creative Director for the entire group, I I have learned.

Keith Cox, who was promoted alongside Babineau in January, will oversee scripted development and scripted studio production across the portfolio. Pop's Justin Rosenblatt will be hyphenated and unscripted, focusing on comedy content.

The executive changes related to the merger at Comedy Central began in November when network leader Kent Alterman resigned as President, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. It was then that ViacomCBS 'Entertainment and Youth division was formed under Chris McCarthy, who added Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel and TV Land and their respective content studios to their current portfolio of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo Media. (Since then, he also took over Pop TV.)

In January, Comedy Central co-director of original content Sarah Babineau was named to the first online programming position in a restructuring, which saw Jonas Larsen, co-director of original content for Comedy Central.

Babineau had been promoted to Head of Comedy Central Content & Creative Enterprises, along with Keith Cox, who was promoted to President of Entertainment & Youth Studios.

In his role, Babineau oversaw all creative content and talent development for Comedy Central, including shows, CC Films, third-party Comedy Central Productions projects, posts, games, and ancillary businesses.

Babineau quickly rose in rank since joining Comedy Central in 2014. She is recognized as the creative behind the brands latest and greatest successes, including the relaunch of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Inside Amy Schumer, Broad City, The Other Two and Awkwafina as Nora from Queens, starring the Golden Globe winner Awkwafina.

Before joining Comedy Central, Babineau was a development and programming executive at Amazon Studios, helping launch Amazon's foray into the original comedy, which includes Transparent and Mozart in the jungle.