Safe Haven Project launches to help survivors of domestic violence; Tests Extended to All Angelenos – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In his daily briefing on Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city launched a new program aimed at protecting survivors of domestic violence in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want everyone to be safer at home, but for some people, we know that the home is not necessarily a safe place due to domestic violence," said Garcetti. "But as a result of this pandemic, obviously, people had to stay in place, there is no place for them to go … the lack of available beds for new people seeking help and seeking hope suddenly dried up."

The mayor said that the Los Angeles Police Department, like other agencies in the county, had seen an increase in daily domestic violence calls.

To address the growing need, the city launched the Safe Haven Project using a $ 4.2 million donation from singer Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The Safe Haven Project will provide housing for up to 900 families over the next three months.

"I thank you both for your hearts, for the speed with which you did this and for the ability to save lives while we are saving lives," Garcetti said.

The mayor said contracts have already been executed between the Mayor's Fund and non-profit organizations to provide case management and other related services for survivors.

"I want all survivors of domestic violence to know that we care about you," Garcetti said. “Your security is not an opportunity. It is your right, and you are not alone. "

People in need of resources can text or call 911 if they are in immediate danger or go online to get a list of available resources.

Garcetti also announced that starting Wednesday night, all Los Angeles County residents could be tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they were experiencing symptoms.

"As this disease takes lives, we must do a test," he said. "We know that the coronavirus is a silent killer that moves silently through the population, and many of the people who transmit the disease are why it is so deadly, they don't know they have it."

He said people with symptoms, along with critical workers, would continue to have priority, but that widespread testing was crucial to move forward in the coming days and weeks.

"So if you think you might have COVID-19, you want the assurance that you won't, if you've been around people you've seen with symptoms, get tested," he said. "We can do it, and I want to remind everyone that these tests are free to the public, at no cost to you, but they cannot put a price on the peace of mind that they cannot infect someone around you."

Appointments are required for testing and can be made online.