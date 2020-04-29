Russo Brothers cut the net again in the most valuable Blockbuster tournament – Up News Info

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo came back up the ladder in Up News Info's most valuable Blockbuster Tournament, winning for the second year in a row thanks to all time. record. $ 2.79 billion raised Avengers Endgame, which generated close to a $ 900 million profit for Walt Disney Studios after all theater rentals, global home entertainment and TV profits. The Russians, of course, cut the net last year with Avengers: Infinity War, who made an estimated profit of half a trillion.

It is also the third year in a row that Disney has won the Up News Info tournament (surprise, surprise) since 2017 with Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘S $ 417.5M of net profit. Since our 2013 edition, Disney has won a total of four times, starting in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, who made a $ 926.9M of net profit.

With the absence of box office reports over the weekend due to the global closure of theaters during the coronavirus pandemic, we expanded this year's tournament to 25 films ranked by net profit instead of the top 10. The format was created to provide a better idea of ​​a film's final performance, beyond the weekend and the annual box office ranking. It is also a reminder of the financial advantage and breadth of a theatrical window release and how it can trigger downstream money when a movie hits a big hit at the box office. What works in the window system? Studies have always found a way for consumers to buy the same content more than once in different media, and it all starts on the big screen.

Last year at this time, we could see how End of the game in the wake of Infinite warSuccess s success, could potentially topple Avatar (what it did) as the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide. And it was clear, given Disney's strong list of franchises, that the $ 1 billion gross revenue titles were available in 2019 with Endgame, Frozen 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Last year it always turned out to be a very rich box office win tournament.

But what about 2020? How will it look?

It is clear that nothing will achieve the dynamics of Final game for quite some time with the planned three-month closure of cinemas due to COVID-19 (four months and five for China); maybe Avatar 2 on December 17, 2021. And with the world wear and tear of theaters as the exhibition sheds bad leases and recalibrates its overhead costs, one wonders about the feasibility of a study to get a billion dollar title in a new world order. To date, the highest grossing movies of 2020 are Sony's Bad Boys for Life ($ 419.1M), Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog ($ 306.7M), Universal & # 39; s Dolittle ($ 223.3M) and Invisible Man ($ 122.9M), STX / Miramax & # 39; s The Knights ($ 115M) and Disney / Pixar’s Ahead ($ 103.1M).

In addition, as a result of Universal's estimated gross US $ 100 million of its Trolls World Tour PVOD experiment, plus a series of lower-budget movies, like STX's My spy Universal Staten Island King and Paramount / MRC The lovebirds going home and jumping into theaters, what about the low-cost movies that generally make big box office profits? There were several of them in 2019 with STX Hustlers, Focus functions " Downton Abbey, From sony Little woman, New line The curse of the crybaby, the list goes on. Will studios continue to take advantage of the PVOD window and force the showing of a play at the same time? Will the theater window be closed once we exit COVID-19? Will the movies look the same, and are attendees expected to return slowly? Some heavy stuff to keep in mind for the most valuable Blockbuster Tournament of 2020.

Top 25 deadlines of 2019

Rank | Movie | (Study) | Net profit

Avengers Endgame (Dis) – $ 890M Frozen 2 (Dis) – $ 599M Lion King (Dis) – $ 580 million jester (BM / Bron / Village Roadshow) – $ 437 million Captain marvel (Dis) – $ 414M Toy Story 4 (Dis) – $ 368M Aladdin (Dis) – $ 356M Spider-Man: away from home (Sony) – $ 339M Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Dis) – $ 300 million Jumanji: the next level (Sony) – $ 236M It's chapter two (NL) – $ 169M How to train your dragon: the hidden world (Uni / DWA) – $ 130 million We (Uni) – $ 119 million The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Uni / Ill) – $ 118M John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (LG) – $ 89 million Downton Abbey (Focus) – $ 88M Hobbs & Shaw (Uni) – $ 84M Knives out (LG / MRC) – $ 83 million 1917 (Uni / Amblin) – $ 77M The Addams family (MGM) – $ 76M Shazam! (NL) – $ 74 million Cup (Uni) – $ 68 million Annabelle returns home (NL) – $ 64 million Little woman (Sony) – $ 56 million Hustlers (STX) – $ 47M

HONORABLE MENTION: Escape room (Sony), $ 46.6M; Parasite (Neon), $ 46.2M; The curse of la llorona (New line), $ 45.6M; Yesterday (Universal), $ 45 million; good boys (Universal), $ 39M

TOP 5 WRONG: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Twentieth / Disney), $ 133 million; Terminator: the dark fate (Paramount / Skydance), $ 122.6M; Cats (Universal), $ 113.2M; Gemini man (Paramount / Skydance), $ 111.1M; Lost link (United Artists Release / Laika), $ 101.3M

