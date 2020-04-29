Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy undergo treatment after hiring COVID-19

WENN / Judy Eddy

The artist best known for his Las Vegas show with partner Siegfried Fischbacher is asking for privacy as he recovers from the new coronavirus, his publicist said in a statement.

Up News Info –

Roy Horn has become the latest celebrity to fight the new coronavirus. Almost 17 years after he fought for his life after being mutilated by his white Bengal tiger on stage, half of the magic duo Siegfried and Roy it was found that he underwent treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the news was a publicist for the 75-year-old artist. In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, April 27, the representative said: "We can confirm that Roy Horn tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment."

Despite the health problem, Horn and his partner Siegfried Fischbacher I still wish the best for others affected by the pandemic. "Most importantly, Siegfried and Roy send positive wishes to everyone affected by the pandemic," their publicist continued. "We will have no further comment on Roy's recovery at this time and we will ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The disclosure about Horn's condition came less than a month after he and Fischbacher addressed the pandemic in another statement. "Everyone in the United States and around the world affected by this health crisis remains in our prayers," the entertainment duo said in their joint message.

"We know that the true magic in all of us taking care of, encouraging, loving and thanking each other will make everyone enjoy good health and happiness," they added. "We can't wait until we can all safely hug each other again. Love everyone, Siegfried and Roy."

Siegfried & Roy are a duo of German magicians and artists best known for their Las Vegas show that ran from 1990 to 2003. Their career came to an abrupt halt after Horn was attacked by one of his white tigers named Mantecore during a show in the Mirage Resort and Casino in October 2003. Although he insisted that the cat had no intention of harming him, Horn was seriously injured, leaving him partially paralyzed.