Round 2 of the paycheck protection program frustrates Colorado lenders and small business owners

When Round 2 of the federal Paycheck Protection Program opened Monday with another $ 320 billion, it came with a package of new guidelines to ensure loans reach small businesses most in need and a new set of problems for lenders. and applicants alike.

Unlike Round 1 of $ 349 billion, where the delays were caused by a lack of clarity on how the quickly erected program should work, this time the delays stemmed from the Small Business Association's E-TRAN system from the USA USA, used to process loan applications that banks submit.

"There was a technical problem with the system that kept driving bankers out," Jenifer Waller, president of the Colorado Bankers Association, said Tuesday. "I spoke to a banker who was continuously banned from the system all day until 9 p.m. So he and his staff worked through the night to process all those loan applications. "

Elizabeth Dobers, executive director in charge of the small and medium-sized business segment at BBVA, a bank with 37 branches in Colorado, was clearly frustrated on Monday afternoon. In a statement sent to Up News Info, she said: "We are ready to fund as soon as the SBA is ready to accept our requests."

Colorado Enterprise Fund President and CEO Ceyl Prinster heard from business groups Monday that a large number of backlogs that had piled up since the last PPP round contributed to the technology glitches. Some banks were entering thousands of applications at the same time, blocking the system.

"It was very slow. It kept kicking us out of apps, from the entire website. It was very frustrating, ”he said Tuesday. "Today is better, but we still have problems. Unfortunately, there are many system waiting times. I identify with the SBA. They are doing the best they can."

On Tuesday morning, the Small Business Administration told lenders that they could no longer use robotic processing automation, a computerized substitute for human data entry, for loan applications.

"Without RPAs, the loan processing system will be more reliable, accessible, and equitable for all small businesses," read an SBA story sent to lenders.

Backed by community foundations, the State Office of Economic Development and FirstBank, the Prinster Colorado Business Fund, and other nonprofit lenders, Colorado Lending Source and DreamSpring now have cash on hand to make loans. An emergency meeting was called on Saturday to address the illiquidity for lenders working specifically with the state's smallest companies, including many owned by minorities and women.

Prinster said his organization, which submitted a single loan in the first round of the PPP after struggling to log into the federal system, has about 350 applications for this round. The average company applying for employment employs six people and seeks about $ 37,000 from the loan fund intended to cover payroll expenses for 2.5 months. In total, the current set of Colorado Enterprise Fund applications totaled $ 12.5 million in funding applications.

After some large companies absorbed tens of millions of first-round PPP funds, and many of them quickly returned it under public scrutiny later, Tony Gagliardi, Colorado director of the National Federation of Independent Business, was hopeful that its members would have had better results. luck in round 2. Only 20% of NFIB members in Colorado who applied for the previous round had money deposited into their accounts as of Monday, he said.

"We discovered that it was outrageous to whom some of these loans ended up going in the last round," Gagliardi said.

By mid-April, 41,635 loans had been approved in Colorado, worth more than $ 7.39 billion in PPP money. There is concern that funding for the second round will not last a week, let alone the 13 days of the first round, and the Colorado companies that waited to apply will be lost.

As of 11 a.m.Tuesday, more than 475,000 loan applications had been approved across the country, totaling $ 52 billion, Dan Nordberg, the Denver-based SBA regional director, announced by email. .

But some banks are already rejecting potential applicants. The SBA issued guidance over the weekend limiting the amount of money that some large banks could lend to $ 60 billion. Some clients of those banks that arrived late are now looking for a second option.

Carol Ferguson, owner of the Signet Jewelry Boutique in Cherry Creek, deposits at Chase and did not have her documentation ready in time to request it in the first round. When he contacted his local branch manager on Monday, he was told that he would have to apply elsewhere because Chase's portfolio was already full of pending applications.

Under the guidance of an SBA counselor, Ferguson submitted an application through Kabbage, an online loan creator, and his application is being reviewed.

"I guess I'm not banked because my bank decided not to help me," said Ferguson.