Round 2 of the paycheck protection program frustrates Colorado lenders and small business owners

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Round 2 of the paycheck protection program frustrates Colorado lenders and small business owners
%MINIFYHTMLd48adbf51795f7596359985195e2d6b014%

When Round 2 of the federal Paycheck Protection Program opened Monday with another $ 320 billion, it came with a package of new guidelines to ensure loans reach small businesses most in need and a new set of problems for lenders. and applicants alike.

Unlike Round 1 of $ 349 billion, where the delays were caused by a lack of clarity on how the quickly erected program should work, this time the delays stemmed from the Small Business Association's E-TRAN system from the USA USA, used to process loan applications that banks submit.

"There was a technical problem with the system that kept driving bankers out," Jenifer Waller, president of the Colorado Bankers Association, said Tuesday. "I spoke to a banker who was continuously banned from the system all day until 9 p.m. So he and his staff worked through the night to process all those loan applications. "

Elizabeth Dobers, executive director in charge of the small and medium-sized business segment at BBVA, a bank with 37 branches in Colorado, was clearly frustrated on Monday afternoon. In a statement sent to Up News Info, she said: "We are ready to fund as soon as the SBA is ready to accept our requests."

Colorado Enterprise Fund President and CEO Ceyl Prinster heard from business groups Monday that a large number of backlogs that had piled up since the last PPP round contributed to the technology glitches. Some banks were entering thousands of applications at the same time, blocking the system.

"It was very slow. It kept kicking us out of apps, from the entire website. It was very frustrating, ”he said Tuesday. "Today is better, but we still have problems. Unfortunately, there are many system waiting times. I identify with the SBA. They are doing the best they can."

On Tuesday morning, the Small Business Administration told lenders that they could no longer use robotic processing automation, a computerized substitute for human data entry, for loan applications.

"Without RPAs, the loan processing system will be more reliable, accessible, and equitable for all small businesses," read an SBA story sent to lenders.

Backed by community foundations, the State Office of Economic Development and FirstBank, the Prinster Colorado Business Fund, and other nonprofit lenders, Colorado Lending Source and DreamSpring now have cash on hand to make loans. An emergency meeting was called on Saturday to address the illiquidity for lenders working specifically with the state's smallest companies, including many owned by minorities and women.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Prinster said his organization, which submitted a single loan in the first round of the PPP after struggling to log into the federal system, has about 350 applications for this round. The average company applying for employment employs six people and seeks about $ 37,000 from the loan fund intended to cover payroll expenses for 2.5 months. In total, the current set of Colorado Enterprise Fund applications totaled $ 12.5 million in funding applications.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here