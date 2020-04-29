Roomba iRobot maker robot mower is delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19

iRobot, the company behind the Roomba autonomous vacuum cleaner, says it is scrapping plans to launch its lawn-mowing robot, the Terra, due to the pandemic. The company said in its earnings statement yesterday that it has "suspended,quot; its Terra launch plans due to COVID-19 and the subsequent global economic downturn caused by the virus. The announcement came along with the news that iRobot laid off 70 employees, mainly in its research and development department, and laid off 14 sales and marketing employees.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The company first debuted with Terra in January 2019 and said it will beta test the device in the US. USA In August 2019, iRobot said The edge that the beta was "progressing well,quot;. Presentations from the Federal Communications Commission for the device gave us a better idea of ​​what people could expect from Terra and how it worked, which also seemed to suggest that we might expect to see Terra fully launched in the near future.

However, the pandemic, says iRobot, affected the company's supply chain, causing a significant loss of revenue. Apparently, he's now focused on keeping the business afloat, rather than launching new products.