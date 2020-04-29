robots: ITI-Cuttack develops low-cost robots to combat COVID-19 – Latest news

Bhubaneswar: Joining the fight against Covid-19, the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Cuttack has developed two low-cost robots, which can save healthcare workers from the infectious virus and reduce the need for personal protection equipment. The cost of each robot is expected to be around Rs 2.5 lakh, said ITI-Cuttack director Hrushikesh Mohanty.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the institute had formed an innovation team that developed the robots in its laboratory, in association with SAK Robotics Lab, a new company, Mohanty said.

One of the two robots is a service robot, called CO-BOT (Corona Combat Robot), which can move on wheels and has a humanoid structure. Its hand-shaped structures can hold a tray and carry a load of up to 20 kg, the director said.

It can be used in COVID-19 hospitals to transport food, water, and medications to and from patients. "This will reduce the risks for assistants caring for patients with COVID-19," he said.

The wireless communication protocols that are used to control the robot can be further programmed with navigation and mapping to work autonomously in a hospital ward, Mohanty said.

The second, called NIGA-BOT, is a telepresence robot that can be used for surveillance and teleconsultation by physicians who can remotely interact with patients through live video streaming. This robot is also enabled with a mobile platform with wheels and has an interactive device for video calls.

NIGA-BOT can be used by healthcare workers who have to make several rounds to the patient's bed to monitor their health.

"This will protect doctors and nurses from contracting the virus during such interactions.

"All of these innovations would lead to less need for more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and could be a savior for healthcare workers," he said.



These are low-cost robots developed by the institute to meet emerging needs after the coronavirus outbreak, Mohanty said.

Once medical professionals detail their specific requirements, new features will be integrated into the robots, he said.

The office of the Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, also praised the work done by ITI, Cuttack in collaboration with SAK Robotics for using their ability to strengthen Odishas' fight against COVID-19.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

SAK Robotics Lab founder and CEO Sakyasingha Mohapatra said the startup has provided the necessary technology in the joint venture to strengthen the battle against the deadly virus.

"The institute has a dream and a desire to use industry automation to impact the lives of ordinary people," said the director of ITI.