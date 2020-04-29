Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths; Ventura Reports New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the new coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported an additional 92 cases and 23 deaths, bringing the county total to 3,735 cases and 141 deaths.

The county reported that 220 patients were hospitalized, 73 of whom were in intensive care units. Riverside County health officials reported that 1,303 people had recovered from the disease.

As of Tuesday, the county had evaluated 45,417 people.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

RELATED: "Learning Loss,quot;: California's New School Year Could Begin As Soon As July, According To Newsom

In San Bernardino, health officials reported an additional 55 cases and three more deaths, bringing the county total to 1,827 cases and 85 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 18,579 San Bernardino County residents have been evaluated for COVID-19.

Ventura County reported five new cases and no new deaths, with a total of 508 cases and 17 deaths across the county.

Of those 508 confirmed cases, 356 people recovered from the disease and 26 were in hospital with 11 in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, the county had evaluated 9,528 people.