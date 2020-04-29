Rihanna almost discovers it all in a new video while trying out her Savage x Fenty Lingerie line of lingerie

Rihanna knows how to bring heat. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is a smart businesswoman who dominates the angles to sell her products.

This week, the diva found a clever way to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie line: She shared a short video showing off a pair of sexy panties.

The 32-year-old beauty delighted her 81.2 million followers who loved black mesh underwear and made sure to praise her.

One fan said, "Stick with the album, just keep giving us makeup and bombshell looks 😍 She doesn't do anything wrong in my eyes, I love her 😩😍😍 Here comes Chris wishing he was her pantyliner 😂💕".

Another person revealed: “My good sister boomerang showing a small stomach. She needs to cut in the studio! Chris Brown is going to act like a fool.

This social media user shared: “Unpopular opinion: so many screams for a Rihanna album but they only know about their advertised songs when they have so many underrated hits that they will stop them all. OK Bye."

A fourth follower chimed in: "Only the face is enough 😍 The quarantine made everyone show up … 🤷🏾‍♂️If I just made fans, I'd pay 1000 for the day."

A fifth comment said: “Muva Robyn came to serve and serving is what she came to do. Rihanna could breathe with a microphone and I'll buy it 😭😭😩 "

Rihanna, who recently separated from her boyfriend Hassan Jameel and is allegedly dating A $ AP Rocky, has confessed that she is eager to have children, even if it means being a single mother.

She confessed, "I am working like this now so I don't have to in the future. I know I will want to live differently. I will have children, three or four of them."

She went on to say, "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you were wrong …' They diminish you as a mother if there is no father in your children's lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child, in fact, it's love. "

Rihanna is living her best life indeed. She is in control of her craft.



