Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon they teamed up to play "Hey Robot,quot; during Tuesday night's home episode The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and it is safe to say that the virtual game did not go as planned.

Charged with asking the night host's clever speaker questions to say a randomly selected word, the duo quickly discovered that the password-inspired game wasn't as easy as it seemed.

For their first word, Ricky and Jimmy received the word "yoga,quot;. Confident with his question, the British comedian said, "Meditative exercise from the Far East," which Jimmy's speaker interpreted when he started a daily meditation exercise. Taking Ricky's response calmly, Jimmy said, "Alexa, the downward-facing dog is a form of …" But, unfortunately, the speaker did not understand the question.

Still puzzled in the first round, Ricky tried again: "What exercise rhymes with vogue?" Then Jimmy chimed in, saying, "Alexa, what is a low-impact exercise," but that caused the speaker to freak out over the band. Low from Duluth, Minn.