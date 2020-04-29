Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon's "Hey Robot,quot; game didn't go as planned

Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon they teamed up to play "Hey Robot,quot; during Tuesday night's home episode The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and it is safe to say that the virtual game did not go as planned.
Charged with asking the night host's clever speaker questions to say a randomly selected word, the duo quickly discovered that the password-inspired game wasn't as easy as it seemed.
For their first word, Ricky and Jimmy received the word "yoga,quot;. Confident with his question, the British comedian said, "Meditative exercise from the Far East," which Jimmy's speaker interpreted when he started a daily meditation exercise. Taking Ricky's response calmly, Jimmy said, "Alexa, the downward-facing dog is a form of …" But, unfortunately, the speaker did not understand the question.
Still puzzled in the first round, Ricky tried again: "What exercise rhymes with vogue?" Then Jimmy chimed in, saying, "Alexa, what is a low-impact exercise," but that caused the speaker to freak out over the band. Low from Duluth, Minn.
Determined, the After life Star gave him another chance: "Alexa, Buddhist exercise." Rather than providing an exercise list, the speaker amusingly added "exercise,quot; to Ricky's shopping list. Getting creative, Ricky said, "Who's smarter than the average bear?", Hoping the speaker would pick up his Yogi bear reference. Fortunately for him, he received a long response related to the animated series and Jimmy gave him the point.
Relieved, Ricky took a sip of his drink before jumping to the next round. Given the word "turtle neck," Jimmy asked the speaker, "Alexa, what shirt did you make? Steve Jobs use? "After reading an excerpt from the web, the speaker responded by saying that the late Apple founder was known for his black turtleneck and jeans, causing Jimmy and Ricky to tie up.
The couple's last word was "wagon," which turned out to be even more difficult than "yoga." Not knowing how to approach the round, Ricky said, "Vehicle: A Stagecoach is an example of this vehicle," which received a response about a Chevy convertible from the speaker. Excited to try his question, Jimmy started singing the chorus to Darius Rucker& # 39; Wagon Wheel & # 39 ;, only to realize that he could not reveal the track. In reviewing his method, he asked to hear a list of the country singer's hit songs and was brought to a playlist instead of the answer.
Eager to try again, Ricky said, "What does a dog do when it wags its tail from side to side?" Seeing that the round was not going where they thought, The office Alum had one more trick up her sleeve to score the last point.
Check out Ricky and Jimmy's fun "Hey, Robot,quot; game in the epic video above!
