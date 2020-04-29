Home Entertainment RHOA's Kandi Burruss doesn't think the show needs a cast restructuring

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is happy with the show's current cast, and doesn't think the show's member should be traded for "new blood."

But during her interview with Up News Info, she added that she is not entirely opposed to some of the former cast members returning.

"Personally, I don't think the cast needs a shakeup, to be honest. I thought this season was really good," Kandi told HollywoodLife.

