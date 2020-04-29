RHOA's Kandi Burruss doesn't think the show needs a cast restructuring

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is happy with the show's current cast, and doesn't think the show's member should be traded for "new blood."

But during her interview with Up News Info, she added that she is not entirely opposed to some of the former cast members returning.

"Personally, I don't think the cast needs a shakeup, to be honest. I thought this season was really good," Kandi told HollywoodLife.

"Would I be opposed to new blood coming? No. I wouldn't be surprised if they added some totally new people because for me that always means they are bringing great energy."

She continued, "I don't have a problem with certain people or whatever, so it's like you want to bring them back, whatever. I don't mess with all of them, so … I'm not the boss, so let's be Clear! I'm not making the decisions, you know. Let Bravo do his job and let them do what they're going to do. For me, I don't feel like someone should be fired or whatever. "

Who do you think the show should return to?