Returns The Conners ’Returns To Tuesday's Top TV Ratings" For Life "Mark – Up News Info

ABC saw the return of its lineup Tuesday night with The Conners ending as the highest-rated primetime show, with its penultimate episode of the season rated 1.0 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 5.99 million viewers to hold steady compared to its previous episode.

Meanwhile, the network For life (0.5, 2.18M) marked in the demo while Bless this mess (0.6, 3.98M), Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.84M) and Blackish (0.5, 2.59M) were even.

On NBC, there was a replay and a new episode of Ellen's game play (0.8, 4.20M), with the last falling to the lows of the season. CBS also went with reps followed by a new one FBI: Most Wanted (0.7, 6.98M), which also took a hit.

NBC and CBS tied for first overall in last night's demo, while CBS was the most viewed network.

Elsewhere on The CW, The flash (0.4, 1.21M) held steady and saw its largest audience in seven episodes. DC Legends of tomorrow (0.2, 712,000) was even in the demo.

Fox issued all repeats.