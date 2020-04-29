Regis Jesuit Baseball Repeat Opportunity Eliminated by Coronavirus

Pitcher Jacob Thompsen and catcher Owen Best spent a good portion of their Tuesday mornings exchanging memories on the computer. Such is the life of high school students in the era of the coronavirus.

"We send videos back and forth and talk about last season," Thompsen said.

Oh yes, last season. Thompsen's Regis Jesuit Raiders won the Class 5A State Championship, beating Cherry Creek 8-3 in the title game.

The Raiders, armed with a strong team of pitchers and six seniors who committed to Division I college baseball programs, were the favorites to repeat. Until the pandemic crushed her dreams. Last week, the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the rest of the spring sports season.

"I still felt there was a little bit of hope and I kept him alive," said Thompsen, a right-handed star shortstop and shortstop who heads to Long Beach state next fall. "But when I heard that announcement, it was when I knew for sure that I wasn't going to have a senior season. That was tough. "

Also gone is Thompsen's prom (it was supposed to be Saturday), the camaraderie of the precious last few months of high school and the pomp and circumstances of graduation.

"I think Regis is still going to try to do a live ceremony, sometime this summer," Thompsen said. "I hope we do. I want the opportunity to see everyone again because you never know when you will see them again (after that). "

Regis' coach Matt Darr is struggling with his emotions.

"I am really disappointed in these children," he said. "This is something they will never get back. So there is this kind of empty void, something in the pit of the stomach. Some days, I wake up and I think it can't be real. But it is and it destroys me.

"I wish the children had their chance. Because we talked about how weird it is to repeat, especially in 5A baseball. Our boys really accepted that challenge from day one. "

The Rockies, well aware of what the students are going through, have contacted a series of videos for children in Colorado.

"To all the students out there, I want to say I'm sorry for what is happening," says third-baseman Nolan Arenado in his video. "Some of you older ones won't be able to walk and that's really sad and I'm sorry to hear that."

"At times like these, it's easy to get caught up in negativity or be depressed. I understand. And don't get me wrong, you have a right to be upset about it and you have a right not to be happy about it.

"But we also have to see that there is a bigger picture and we must focus on those things. Because that will keep us moving forward and it will be very important in our lives. "

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland, a graduate of Denver's Thomas Jefferson High School, approached older people in the Westminster Public Schools in a video. Freeland mourned the losses suffered by the students, but encouraged them to keep their community intact.

"Communicate with your friends, classmates, teammates, teachers and coaches," he said. "It is important to talk and support each other as we all work together this time."

Last week, Darr put together a video for his players in which he tried to explain the big picture of the coronavirus.

"This is the reality of life right now," he said. “Ultimately, I really believe it will improve them, and we all learn lessons. But it's really hard to sell kids on that right now. But overall, they have done a fabulous job handling this. I am very proud of them. "