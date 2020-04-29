Regis Jesuit Baseball Repeat Opportunity Eliminated by Coronavirus

Matilda Coleman
Pitcher Jacob Thompsen and catcher Owen Best spent a good portion of their Tuesday mornings exchanging memories on the computer. Such is the life of high school students in the era of the coronavirus.

"We send videos back and forth and talk about last season," Thompsen said.

Oh yes, last season. Thompsen's Regis Jesuit Raiders won the Class 5A State Championship, beating Cherry Creek 8-3 in the title game.

The Raiders, armed with a strong team of pitchers and six seniors who committed to Division I college baseball programs, were the favorites to repeat. Until the pandemic crushed her dreams. Last week, the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the rest of the spring sports season.

"I still felt there was a little bit of hope and I kept him alive," said Thompsen, a right-handed star shortstop and shortstop who heads to Long Beach state next fall. "But when I heard that announcement, it was when I knew for sure that I wasn't going to have a senior season. That was tough. "

Also gone is Thompsen's prom (it was supposed to be Saturday), the camaraderie of the precious last few months of high school and the pomp and circumstances of graduation.

"I think Regis is still going to try to do a live ceremony, sometime this summer," Thompsen said. "I hope we do. I want the opportunity to see everyone again because you never know when you will see them again (after that). "

Regis' coach Matt Darr is struggling with his emotions.

"I am really disappointed in these children," he said. "This is something they will never get back. So there is this kind of empty void, something in the pit of the stomach. Some days, I wake up and I think it can't be real. But it is and it destroys me.

"I wish the children had their chance. Because we talked about how weird it is to repeat, especially in 5A baseball. Our boys really accepted that challenge from day one. "

