Regal Cineworld owner intervenes in "Trolls World Tour" controversy – Up News Info

Following yesterday's wave of dramatic exchanges involving AMC Entertainment, the National Association of Theater and Universal Owners, Regal Entertainment's owner, Cineworld Group, has now added his voice to the chorus of Windows controversies surrounding Trolls World Tour. In a statement, the world's second-largest circuit says its window policy "is clear, known in the industry and is part of our trade agreement with our film providers … We made it clear again that we will not show movies that don't respect windows. " Cineworld also rates Universal's decision to opt for a PVOD release in the DreamWorks Animation sequel, "completely inappropriate," adding that it "certainly has nothing to do with bona fide business practice, partnership and transparency." . (See full statement below).

Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger had been open to Up News Info about the Hollywood major's move.

This comes after AMC chief Adam Aron yesterday sent a letter to Universal Studios President Donna Langley in response to statements by NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell in the Wall Street Journal about the success. $ 95 million in PVOD from the Trolls World Tour. Shell told the newspaper: "As soon as the theaters reopen, we hope to release movies in both formats," indicating a change in theatrical VOD from day and date.

This prompted Aron to respond, "In the future, AMC will not license any Universal movies in any of our 1,000 theaters worldwide on these terms." And that applies to AMC sites in the US. USA, Europe and the Middle East. Aron extended the sentiment to "any filmmaker who unilaterally abandons current window sales practices in the absence of bona fide negotiations between us, so that as a distributor and exhibitor both benefit and neither is affected by such changes."

Prior to the AMC chief's letter, NATO had hit Universal for its chest punch on Trolls 2, and then Universal issued its own statement, suggesting that NATO was colluding with AMC over the chain's refusal to play. their titles.

The study letter says "they absolutely believe in the theatrical experience and made no statements to the contrary." But, added Uni, "As we said earlier, in the future, we hope to release future movies directly to theaters, as well as on PVOD when that distribution outlet makes sense."

Universal ended their note by expressing disappointment at "this seemingly coordinated attempt by AMC and NATO to confuse our position and our actions."

Here's the full statement from Cineworld today:

Cineworld's window policy is clear, well known in the industry, and is part of our business agreement with our film providers. We invest a lot in our cinemas around the world and this enables movie studios to provide customers from all over the world to watch movies in the best experience. There is no argument that the big screen is the best way to watch a movie.

Universal unilaterally chose to break our understanding and did so at the height of the Covid-19 crisis when our business is closed, more than 35,000 employees are at home, and we still don't have a clear date to reopen our theaters.

Universal's decision is completely inappropriate and certainly has nothing to do with good business practice, partnership and transparency.

Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO, approached Brian Roberts, the president of Comcast, on March 19 (after Universal announced that Trolls 2 would be released in violation of the window) and told him among other things that:

“Your team's good words are worthless if we can't trust you as a partner. The message that the media has portrayed is: "Hollywood breaks the window", well, this is not true! All our partners called us in a timely manner and told us that in the current situation they want to shorten the window for the movies that have already been released as the cinemas close, most importantly, all assured us that there will be no changes in their policy of windows once The movie business came back. Unfortunately, I missed a similar message in Universal's announcement … not only was Universal not committed to the future window, but Universal was the only studio that tried to take advantage of the current crisis and offer the premiere of a movie & # 39 ; day and date & # 39 ;. that has not yet been released. "

Cineworld's roots go back 90 years in the industry and it was always open to show any movie as long as the rules were upheld and not changed by one-sided moves. Today we clarify again that we will not show films that do not respect the windows, since it does not make any economic sense for us.

We have full confidence in the current business model of the industry. No one should forget that the theatrical side of this industry generated an all-time record income of $ 42 billion last year and the share of movie distributors in this was approximately $ 20 billion.

