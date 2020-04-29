Reality show producer Lee Metzger signs with ICM partners – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Top reality producer Lee Metzger, best known for his work on 14 NBC seasons The voice, has signed with ICM Partners.

Lee, who works on both scripted and unscripted television, joined The voice as co-executive producer on season 1. He was promoted to executive producer at the beginning of the second season. Lee remained on the hit NBC show as an EP until season 14 in 2018, sharing The voiceFour Emmy Awards for reality competition series.

Most recently executive read produced the Celebrity escape room Red Nose Day special for NBC starring Jack Black and Ben Stiller. Before that, he was an executive producer / showrunne on the CBS competition series Million Dollar Mile by LeBron James.

Lee's extensive resume also includes stints as executive producer / showrunner of Rock Roll n 'Roll Fantasy Camp, and Your OWN show: Oprah's search for the next TV star. In addition, he has worked in series such as Older brother, Rock Star: INXS and Rock Star: Supernova, and Steven Spielberg In the lot

On the script side, Lee was executive producer on the 2017 supernatural suspense drama pilot NBCUniversal Cable Run for your life, that was based on his idea. The project was produced by Blumhouse TV and Universal TV.

Metzger, who has a master's degree in script writing from the American Film Institute, is managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.