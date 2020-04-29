Rapper Young Ma gets facial hair & # 39; Weave & # 39; – he has a beard!

Rapper Young MA is going viral today, after she revealed her new look on Instagram last night. The rapper now claims that she plans to rock her beard, using artificial hair.

MTO News got footage of Young MA's new beard, and it looks a bit strange.

This is how it looks now:

Lil Ma started toying with the idea of ​​shaking IG's beard with her fans. She used her girlfriend's eyelashes as facial hair, and it was a joke.

But after a few minutes with her eyelashes on her chin, the rapper told fans that she "liked,quot; the look. According to the platinum-selling rapper, she plans to keep her "beard,quot; for the foreseeable future.

Watch the video above of Young Ma playing with the tabs.

Young Ma, real name Katorah Marrero, is a rapper and entrepreneur. The abbreviation in his stage name, "M.A,quot; (stylized without a period after the "A,quot;) means "I always,quot;.

He first gained wide recognition with the release of the triple platinum single "Ooouuu,quot;, breaking the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, with more than 300 million views on YouTube in the music video.