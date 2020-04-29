Rapper Smoove & # 39; L was arrested for loading the gun after passing the red light

Instagram

The 19-year-old Brooklyn rapper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police officers arrested him with a loaded pistol during a traffic stop.

Smoove & # 39; L He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after the rapper was arrested with a loaded weapon after passing a red light in Brooklyn, New York.

Authorities told the New York Post gossip column Page Six the Brooklyn star, real name Left-handed sanders, was driving a 2015 black Suburban on Marcus Garvey Boulevard when the light came on Green Avenue and stopped.

When the police approached the SUV, there was allegedly a strong odor of marijuana coming from the driver's seat, and the 19-year-old was found to have a loaded black Ruger firearm.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and slapped with drug trafficking and citations, according to the New York Police Department.

Smoove & # 39; L recently signed an agreement with Interscope Records, and announced on Twitter his new project, "Brooklyn boy", falls on May 1, 2020.