Rapper Kamaiyah confirms that she and Kehlani fall, people are convinced that it is because of YG

As people continue to ask about their friendship with the & # 39; Good Life & # 39; singer During an Instagram Live, the raptress makes it clear that she doesn't 'fuck with her at all'.

Rapper Kamaiyah and Kehlani We are no longer friends. The two musicians have been friends for a long time, but recently, Kamaiyah confirmed during an Instagram Live session that she and the "Good Life" singer had fallen out.

During the session, Kamaiyah was asked about his hometown of Oakland and his famous friends who are also from the city. In response, she said that she and Keyshia Cole they are the only stars that are native to Oakland even though Kehlani is also from the city. Kamaiyah added that both she and Keyshia are the only ones who can truly endorse the blocks they come from.

This naturally caused people to pressure her with questions related to the "Gangsta" singer. Having none of it, Kamaiyah made it clear: "It's been a while, now everyone has been asking me questions. I don't screw with her at all, she knows why. That's all." The rap star did not elaborate on what happened between her and Kehlani, but some have since speculated that it had something to do with Kehlani's latest ex-boyfriend. YG.

FYI, Kamaiyah previously signed with the YG label. It has been widely speculated that the two had a dispute before she left for good. Now, people assume that Kehlani sided with rapper "Go Loko" instead of her friend, and that's what upset Kamaiyah. However, this speculation has yet to be confirmed.

Kehlani and YG were romantically linked in 2019 after she gave birth to their first child, but their relationship soon became difficult the moment YG was found to appear to be kissing a girl on the street. He soon issued an apology on social media, but it didn't seem to be working. Last February, Kehlani confirmed that she is single and added: "S ** t happens. Life really happens. You must stay pure and move with love and thank God you are one of those who do."