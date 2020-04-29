R,amp;B singer Summer Walker's nose collapses after a failed nose job (Graphic photos)

R,amp;B singer Summer Walker underwent nose surgery last year, and now people on social media say her nose is collapsing, MTO News has learned.

Summer was on Instagram Live yesterday when her fans noticed that her nostrils were curling over each other and a deep crease was developing.

Before getting her drastic nose surgery last year, Summer's nose was robust and healthy. Now, after removing the cartilage, her nostrils are so weak that they collapse.

Here's a picture of what Summer's nose looked like:

And here was his nose, as he apparently collapsed yesterday on LIVE:

Here are some comments from concerned fans on Twitter:

She already sounds stuffy when she sings, this is about to be a mess Smh she ruined her face that's sad! Oh, he must have gotten the Jackson special from his plastic surgeon.

Summer is a singer and songwriter. Their first mixtape, Last Day of Summer, was released on October 19, 2018. Their debut studio album, Over It, was released on October 4, 2019 and received universal acclaim from critics.

The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart with 134,000 album-equivalent units in its first full week of follow-up. Summer Walker made history when her debut album had the biggest streaming debut for a female R,amp;B artist. Walker also received the & # 39; Best New Artist & # 39; at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards.