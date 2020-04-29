R. Kelly accused of stealing Bow Wow song, rapper defends him

Photography WENN / Instagram / JLN

R. KellyProblems continue to escalate as he continues to spend his days behind bars. This time, the singer in disgrace has been accused of robbery Bow wowThe song "I'm a Flirt", although the person in question has come to his defense.

It all started after someone tweeted, "N *** a, I don't even know R. Kelly stole that song from Bow Wow's" I'm Flirting "hahaha, the original song is Bow Wow ft. R. Kelly This n *** a R. Kelly remixed it and didn't even put Bow Wow in that damn lmao that's so mean. " Bow Wow apparently heard about the comment and was quick to provide clarification of what really happened behind the scenes.

In a quote from the person's post, the 33-year-old star said, "Sign on the record. He gave me my writing credits. I still get paid on both versions. Still a Bow Wow record."

The original version of "I'm a Flirt" was supposed to serve as the second single from Bow Wow's fifth album "The Price of Fame", but the decision changed to "Outta My System". Instead, Kelly remixed the song with YOU. and T-pain and made it the main single from their album "Double Up". It peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, as the remix received more love than the original.

Kelly is currently behind bars after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The charges alleged that the singer sexually abused four women, three of whom were minors at the time, from 1998 to 2010. More recently, Kelly made an "emergency" request for home confinement due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, since a detainee in his apartment was positive for the virus. However, he was denied bail.