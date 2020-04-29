Quiver, Redbox Land Rights to Kevin James Thriller "Becky" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment have collected North American distribution rights to Becky, a thriller starring Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: creation), Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Police, The Kings of Queens) and Joel McHale (Community) Originally, the photo was selected to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, which would take place from April 15 to 26 before its postponement due to the pandemic. It will get a digital and on-demand launch on June 5.

Directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, the plot centers on the brave and rebellious Becky (Wilson), who is taken on a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. . The trip immediately worsens when a group of fleeing convicts, led by the ruthless Dominick (James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Amanda BrugelThe Maid's Tale) and Robert Maillet (Sherlock Holmes) co-star. The script was produced by Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye and Lane Skye, produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine and Russ Posternak of Yale Productions and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules from Boulderlight Pictures.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Kevin James is known for his amazing collection of comedic and standing papers from movies like Paul Blart: Mall Police and his television series The king of queensQuiver co-chair Berry Meyerowitz said. BeckyKevin offers a chilling performance in his first villain role, especially playing against rising star Lulu Wilson in an epic battle. We are happy to bring Becky to the public so they can see Kevin in a whole new light. "

The deal was negotiated by Larry Greenberg of Quiver with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.