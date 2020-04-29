Qualcomm expects phone shipments to drop 30 percent next quarter due to COVID-19

Qualcomm expects smartphone shipments to drop 30 percent in the coming months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said today, cutting its previous projections for the next quarter.

That is in addition to the 21 percent reduction in phone demand that the company saw in the last quarter, which it reported in a statement of results this afternoon. Qualcomm still managed to exceed its second-quarter revenue expectations despite that drop in demand, with second-quarter revenue of $ 5.2 billion (compared to the projected $ 5.02 billion), but net revenue declined dramatically, falling 29 percent year-over-year to $ 468 million.

Qualcomm says there are three factors related to the coronavirus that could affect sales in the coming months:

How the COVID-19 virus and government policies around the world to prevent its spread will affect business and consumer confidence

Demand for new smartphones sold by customers or licensees using Qualcomm products

The State of the Global Wireless Supply Chain, Distribution Networks, and the Workforce

The company also cites other non-coronavirus factors that may affect its revenue in the company's quarter, including its licensing dispute with Huawei, network deployments, and its dependence on "a small number of customers and licensees,quot; and the premium. . Market level device segment.

Despite the expected drop in demand for new devices, Qualcomm still remains at its original estimate for 5G devices shipped in 2020, and the company expects to see 175 million and 225 million shipments of 5G phones this year. The fledgling 5G market is a big chunk of Qualcomm's business, with the company's modems as some of the only viable options for device manufacturers to support the next-generation network, to the point where Apple was forced to resolve your current disputes with the company. to get access to those modems for your next iPhone 5G.