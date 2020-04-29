Priyanka Chopra recruits Nick Jonas to be her private piano teacher

Instagram

Making the most of self-isolation with her musician husband amid the coronavirus pandemic, the former & # 39; Quantico & # 39; He has also been receiving her help to stay in shape with daily workouts.

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of self-isolation with her husband Nick Jonas – by recruiting him as his piano teacher.

The stars have been locked together since the coronavirus blockade began, and Chopra is not squandering the opportunity to have a Jonas Brother to herself.

"I started the piano," he says to Vogue. "I have my husband teach me. I have never played, but I have always wanted to learn an instrument, so I have him give me a half hour or 45 minute class every day."

Nick is also helping his wife stay in shape with daily workouts, and the Indian beauty is also perfecting her dance moves. "I also took a hip-hop dance class, because I miss dancing!" she shares.