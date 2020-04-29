Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been isolating themselves since January due to their type 1 diabetes

Instagram

While most people began to isolate themselves in March, Priyanka and her husband made the quick decision to hide as soon as they learned of the coronavirus pandemic in January.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas went straight to isolation was the coronavirus crisis started due to the Jonas brothers diagnosis of type 1 diabetes star.

The 37-year-old actress told Vogue that she first heard about the Covid-19 pandemic at the World Economic Forum in January 2020, and said the couple "made quick decisions about the most responsible things to do." for the sake of your health.

"Nick is a Type 1 diabetic, so we felt it was important to quarantine almost immediately," he mused. "(We) made sure that our family was cared for, we verified the people and explained what the coronavirus was …"

She added: "I am so grateful that we are together right now, and that we weren't stuck in different parts of the world because we both travel a lot."

The "Baywatch"Star explained that the two are now using their free time to work on their creative skills, including learning the piano, joining hip-hop dance classes, and writing a book.

It comes after the group "Sucker" was forced to remove nine planned shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas from April 1-18 as part of their new Jonas Brothers residency program in Vegas due to the pandemic of coronavirus.