Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary with a social media post amidst the COVID-19 blockade

Despite having one of the most viewed weddings in real history, Prince William and Kate Middleton generally keep their anniversary celebrations private and discreet. Still, this year was a little different because the couple are isolated in their country house, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, with their three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in front of millions of viewers and viewers around the world. For the event, Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen gown and Princess Diana's iconic diamond and sapphire engagement ring, while Prince William wore his red Irish Guard officer uniform.

As fans know, the couple met when they were students at St. Andrews University and they dated for almost a decade before becoming husband and wife.

To celebrate the day, the royal couple posted a beautiful photo of their wedding on Instagram and included a short message in the caption.

"Nine years ago today, thank you for all your lovely messages on the wedding anniversary of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!" Read the caption on the Kensington Royal Instagram page.

Due to the blockade and social distancing orders in the UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been carrying out their royal duties through video calls, and have also been using that method to keep in touch with the family.

"We have been talking to the whole family online. And it has been a very good way to stay connected and see each other," William recently told the BBC. "As you can imagine, the younger generation is a little bit more tech savvy, but I just think we're coming now. The family is getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and push the right buttons and not drop the computer in half ”.

Middleton added that isolating yourself with children has had its challenges, but they are moving forward.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"They have been ups and downs, like the isolation of many families. George is much older than Louis and other things, but they are aware, it always surprises me," Kate explained. "And while you don't want to scare them away and make it too overwhelming, I think it's appropriate to acknowledge it simply and age-appropriate."

Ad

Kate marveled at her children's resistance and says she doesn't know how they do it. In addition to homeschooling older children, the duchess says her days are filled with activities like tent set-up, tent tear-down, cooking and baking, and it's amazing how much they can put in a day.



Post views:

0 0