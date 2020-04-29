Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 9th anniversary with tribute

Happy Anniversary, Prince william and Kate Middleton!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated nine years of marriage on Wednesday.

Her royal home, Kensington Palace, marked the main milestone by posting a special tribute to Instagram.

"Nine years ago today," said the post, which showed a photo of the couple on their big day. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on the wedding anniversary of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!"

William and Kate were married at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. The bride was wearing a beautiful dress by the creative director of Alexander McQueen Sarah Burton and the Cartier "Halo,quot; tiara. She carried a bouquet of myrtle, lily of the valley, sweet William, ivy, and hyacinth as she walked down the aisle, which was lined by eight 20-foot-tall trees. William's brother Prince harryand Kate's sister Pippa MiddletonThey were both at the wedding party.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled the streets of London in a procession of horse-drawn carriages. Their Royal Highnesses then shared their first public kisses as husband and wife on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception for William and Kate at Buckingham Palace, and Prince carlos He arranged a private dinner for the couple that night.