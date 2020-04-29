Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 9th anniversary with tribute

Happy Anniversary, Prince william and Kate Middleton!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated nine years of marriage on Wednesday.
Her royal home, Kensington Palace, marked the main milestone by posting a special tribute to Instagram.
"Nine years ago today," said the post, which showed a photo of the couple on their big day. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on the wedding anniversary of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!"
William and Kate were married at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. The bride was wearing a beautiful dress by the creative director of Alexander McQueen Sarah Burton and the Cartier "Halo,quot; tiara. She carried a bouquet of myrtle, lily of the valley, sweet William, ivy, and hyacinth as she walked down the aisle, which was lined by eight 20-foot-tall trees. William's brother Prince harryand Kate's sister Pippa MiddletonThey were both at the wedding party.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled the streets of London in a procession of horse-drawn carriages. Their Royal Highnesses then shared their first public kisses as husband and wife on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception for William and Kate at Buckingham Palace, and Prince carlos He arranged a private dinner for the couple that night.
Fast forward almost a decade later and William and Kate are the proud parents of three children:Prince george (6) Princess charlotte (4) and Prince louis (2) and continue to fulfill his royal duties.
To look back on the couple's royal wedding, check out the gallery below.
Hugo Burnand / Clarence House – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Officially husband and wife
It's official! The two newlyweds pose for portraits and look happier than ever.
Tim Rooke / REX / Shutterstock
Embarrassed girlfriend
The look of pure happiness: Kate smiles from ear to ear as she and her husband go out to greet the waiting crowd.
Hand to hand
Walking down the hall like husband and wife. The two come out like their brothers, Prince harry and Pippa Middleton, do the same.
Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images
I make!
Exchange of votes! There is nothing more special than saying "Yes, I do,quot; and, from the look on Kate's face, she looks absolutely delighted to start it forever with Prince William.
Back page images / REX / Shutterstock
Happy forever
Fresh out of a love story, the two lovebirds ride a carriage as they return to Buckingham Palace.
AP photo
The first kiss of true love
The infamous balcony kiss! The royal couple celebrates their weddings with the rest of the world with this fairy tale moment.
REX / Shutterstock
Perfect pair
The wedding bells are ringing! The couple walks for the first time as husband and wife.
Anthony Devlin – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Match Made in Heaven
Middleton looks so majestic during his wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and don't they look like a match made in heaven? The answer is yes.
Hugo Burnand / Clarence House – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Part of the family
Group! The Windsor and Middletons celebrate the royal couple's wedding day with official portraits in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.
Chris Ison / PA Images via Getty Images
Just Married!
The Always Beginning: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travel in style with an adorbs license plate that says "Ju5t Wed,quot;.
Congratulations you two!
