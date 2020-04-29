Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 9th anniversary with tribute

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 9th anniversary with tribute

Happy Anniversary, Prince william and Kate Middleton!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated nine years of marriage on Wednesday.

Her royal home, Kensington Palace, marked the main milestone by posting a special tribute to Instagram.

"Nine years ago today," said the post, which showed a photo of the couple on their big day. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on the wedding anniversary of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!"

William and Kate were married at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. The bride was wearing a beautiful dress by the creative director of Alexander McQueen Sarah Burton and the Cartier "Halo,quot; tiara. She carried a bouquet of myrtle, lily of the valley, sweet William, ivy, and hyacinth as she walked down the aisle, which was lined by eight 20-foot-tall trees. William's brother Prince harryand Kate's sister Pippa MiddletonThey were both at the wedding party.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled the streets of London in a procession of horse-drawn carriages. Their Royal Highnesses then shared their first public kisses as husband and wife on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception for William and Kate at Buckingham Palace, and Prince carlos He arranged a private dinner for the couple that night.

Fast forward almost a decade later and William and Kate are the proud parents of three children:Prince george (6) Princess charlotte (4) and Prince louis (2) and continue to fulfill his royal duties.

To look back on the couple's royal wedding, check out the gallery below.

Hugo Burnand / Clarence House – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Officially husband and wife

It's official! The two newlyweds pose for portraits and look happier than ever.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Wedding

Tim Rooke / REX / Shutterstock

Embarrassed girlfriend

The look of pure happiness: Kate smiles from ear to ear as she and her husband go out to greet the waiting crowd.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Pippa, Prince Harry, Wedding Outing

Hand to hand

Walking down the hall like husband and wife. The two come out like their brothers, Prince harry and Pippa Middleton, do the same.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Wedding Alter

Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images

I make!

Exchange of votes! There is nothing more special than saying "Yes, I do,quot; and, from the look on Kate's face, she looks absolutely delighted to start it forever with Prince William.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wedding

Back page images / REX / Shutterstock

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Happy forever

Fresh out of a love story, the two lovebirds ride a carriage as they return to Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Wedding, Kiss

AP photo

The first kiss of true love

The infamous balcony kiss! The royal couple celebrates their weddings with the rest of the world with this fairy tale moment.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wedding

REX / Shutterstock

Perfect pair

The wedding bells are ringing! The couple walks for the first time as husband and wife.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Wedding, Nun Nun

Anthony Devlin – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Match Made in Heaven

Middleton looks so majestic during his wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and don't they look like a match made in heaven? The answer is yes.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Royal Wedding

Hugo Burnand / Clarence House – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Part of the family

Group! The Windsor and Middletons celebrate the royal couple's wedding day with official portraits in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, wedding, automobile

Chris Ison / PA Images via Getty Images

Just Married!

The Always Beginning: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travel in style with an adorbs license plate that says "Ju5t Wed,quot;.

Congratulations you two!

%MINIFYHTMLbf43c34689c8e18e98799454d9a750bf14%%MINIFYHTMLbf43c34689c8e18e98799454d9a750bf15%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here