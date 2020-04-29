Pregnant Chloe Sevigny strips naked for magazine cover

Instagram

Filmed entirely on the conference call platform Zoom, the actress from & # 39; Boys Don & # 39; t Cry & # 39; who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic poses seductively for the photographer Elizaveta Porodina.

Pregnant Chloe Sevigny He has teamed up with future celebrity moms who have gotten naked for a nude photo shoot.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, posed seductively for photographer Elizaveta Porodina as part of a story for The Cut, filmed entirely on the Zoom conference call platform.

"This could be one of my last opportunities for someone else to grab the attention of this moment," says Sevingy in the accompanying story.

Pregnant Chloe Sevigny is completely naked for The Cut.

The "Boys Don & # 39; t Cry" star has isolated himself at his home in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic and has been doing everything possible to take care of himself.

"Being pregnant, it all feels a little bit more intense, but we did what most people did: We went out and got a modest amount of food and have been taking it week by week since then," she adds. "I've had a lot of bloating, so I'm trying to eat one cucumber a day."

Sevingy has kept up with friends through video chats, but admits she is not indulging in Zoom parties that have become increasingly popular.

"I've been doing FaceTiming with friends and that really helps. It's nice to connect, actually," he adds. "But I'm not having a Zoom party."

Sevigny joins a long list of stars who posed for provocative shots during pregnancy, including Demi Moore, Jessica Simpson and Cristina Aguilera.