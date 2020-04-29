Post Malone lets fans decide which charities will receive their $ 1 million donation

Instagram

Having raised over $ 4 million through a virtual cover concert by Nirvana, the rapper from & # 39; Circles & # 39; You will personally select the causes of shipments sent to your Community phone number.

Post Malone He is giving $ 1 million (£ 812,000) to fans, so they can give it to charities of their choice.

After raising over $ 4 million (£ 3.25 million) organizing a virtual Nirvana Covering concert on Friday night (April 24), the rapper is still in a good mood and wants financially struggling fans to give away cash.

"Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past," says hitmaker "Circles." "The fans are the best and I want to give them a chance to give to charities that mean something to them."

Donations will support charities that benefit COVID-19 frontline responders, disaster relief, education, homeless, mental health, and veterans.

Post Malone will personally select the causes that will divide your donation from shipments sent to your Community phone number (817-270-6440).

Community is a conversation platform that allows direct, meaningful and instantaneous communication, all through text messages.

The $ 1 million installment comes two days after Malone made chart history in the United States by earning his 34th week in the top 10 with his hit "Circles." The track has now spent more weeks in the top 10 than any other.