Police search for a suspect who allegedly sprayed pepper on a 71-year-old man in the Arlington laundry – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a 71-year-old man unprovoked in an Arlington laundry room.

Authorities said the suspect sprayed the man in a laundry room in the 2200 block of N Collins Street.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Detective Rodríguez at 817-459-5650.